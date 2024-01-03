Brii Biosciences Appoints Dr. Brian Alvin Johns as Chief Scientific Officer

DURHAM, N.C., and BEIJING, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brii Biosciences Limited (“Brii Bio” or the “Company”, stock code: 2137.HK), a biotechnology company developing therapies to improve patient health and choice across diseases with high unmet need, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Brian Alvin Johns, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer, effective January 3, 2024. Dr. Johns will oversee the discovery programs at Brii Bio and set the company’s future pipeline strategy and priority.

Dr. Johns brings a wealth of experience from the pharmaceutical industry, with a proven track record of successfully building and leading teams in the discovery and early development of novel medicines. His deep understanding of end-to-end research and development objectives has played a pivotal role in creating and delivering differentiated medicines that have transformed so many patients’ lives.

“I am thrilled to reunite with Brian as our Chief Scientific Officer,” said Zhi Hong, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Brii Bio. “His accomplishment as a medicine discovery leader was second to none. His unique experience working in big pharma and start-up biotech will serve Brii very well.”

Prior to joining Brii Bio, Dr. Johns served as the Chief Scientific Officer at HemoShear Therapeutics, Inc., where he led his team to novel targets and platforms in various disease areas. Before that, he was vice president of discovery at ViiV Healthcare and GlaxoSmithKline, where he made huge contributions to ViiV/GSK’s HIV franchise with the discovery of groundbreaking medications in dolutegravir and cabotegravir.

Dr. Johns holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry and has received numerous honors and awards for his substantial contributions to the field. His extensive expertise in medicinal chemistry and drug discovery is further highlighted by numerous patents and publications.

“I am excited to join Brii Biosciences and contribute to the development of transformative therapies against infectious diseases,” said Dr. Brian A. Johns. “Brii Bio has a strong focus on curative medicines, novel treatment options and a highly respected dream team, and I can’t wait to be a member of the team that will advance the mission of addressing major public health issues with breakthrough innovation and insight.”

About Brii Bio

Brii Biosciences Limited (“Brii Bio”, stock code: 2137.HK) is a commercial stage biotechnology company developing therapies to address major public health challenges where patients experience high unmet medical needs, limited choice and significant social stigmas. With a focus on infectious and central nervous system diseases, the Company is advancing a broad pipeline of unique therapeutic candidates with lead programs against hepatitis B viral infection (HBV), postpartum depression (PPD), and major depressive disorder (MDD). The Company is led by a visionary and experienced leadership team and has operations in key biotech hubs, including Raleigh-Durham, the San Francisco Bay Area, Beijing and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.briibio.com.

