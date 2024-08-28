SUBSCRIBE
BridgeBio Pharma to Participate in September Investor Events

August 28, 2024 | 
PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (BridgeBio), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Health Care Conference, New York, NY: Fireside Conversation on September 4th at 10:00 am ET
  • Wells Fargo 19th Annual Healthcare Conference 2024, Boston, MA, September 5th
  • Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, New York, NY: Presentation on September 17th at 10:20 am ET

To access the live webcast of BridgeBio’s presentations, please visit the “Events” page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website at https://investor.bridgebio.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the BridgeBio website for 90 days following the event.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio Pharma (BridgeBio) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015, and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

BridgeBio Contact:
Vikram Bali
contact@bridgebio.com
(650)-789-8220

