BridgeBio Pharma to Participate in September Investor Events

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (BridgeBio), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley 22 nd Annual Global Health Care Conference , New York, NY: Fireside Conversation on September 4 th at 10:00 am ET

, New York, NY: Fireside Conversation on September 4 at 10:00 am ET Wells Fargo 19 th Annual Healthcare Conference 2024 , Boston, MA, September 5 th

, Boston, MA, September 5 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, New York, NY: Presentation on September 17th at 10:20 am ET



To access the live webcast of BridgeBio’s presentations, please visit the “Events” page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website at https://investor.bridgebio.com . A replay of the webcasts will be available on the BridgeBio website for 90 days following the event.

