BioSpace x DIA: Navigating the Emergence of CGT Combination Products

With every new advancement in either science or technology there is increased excitement as we see the potential. Cell and gene therapies (CGT) as combination products are emerging as the stage in the evolution of technology and science merging together. While the potential benefits for patients are great, there are risks and challenges that must be carefully considered.

This discussion is part of one of a precursor of the roundtable discussion: ⁠Pioneering New Frontiers: Advanced Drug Delivery Technologies and Cell/Gene Therapies in Combination Products⁠ taking place at the ⁠DIA 2024 Global Annual Meeting⁠.

James Wabby, Global Head, Regulatory Affairs, Emerging Technologies and Combination Products, AbbVie is chairing the discussion between Rob Schulz, President and Chief operating officer of Suttons Creek, William Daunch, Chief Technology Officer, Focal Medical, Inc, Andrea Gray, Biomedical Engineer Advisor, CBER, FDA, and Michael Lehmicke, Senior Vice President, Science and Industry Affairs, Alliance for Regenerative Medicine.

Lori Ellis will be covering DIA Global Annual meeting 2024, June 16-20 in San Diego.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, ⁠⁠BioSpace⁠⁠

Guests

⁠James Wabby⁠, Global Head, Regulatory Affairs, Emerging Technologies and Combination Products, ⁠AbbVie, United States⁠

⁠Rob Schulz⁠, President and COO, ⁠Suttons Creek, Inc., United States

