SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

DIA Global

NEWS
BioSpace at #DIA2024: Workforce Trends, Trial Design, Peter Marks & Recap
BioSpace’s ⁠Lori Ellis⁠ and ⁠Chantal Dresner⁠ bring live updates from ⁠day three of #DIA2024⁠ in San Diego.
June 20, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Policy
BioSpace at #DIA2024: Convergence and Collaboration
BioSpace’s ⁠Lori Ellis⁠ and ⁠Chantal Dresner⁠ bring live updates from ⁠the first day of #DIA2024⁠ in San Diego.
June 17, 2024
 · 
1 min read
BioSpace x DIA: Robust Integrated Regulatory Strategies
How do we ensure strategic vision and thoughtful implementation when pursuing new opportunities in science and technology? Our guests discuss challenges around reimbursement, intellectual property, change management and the critical nature of early engagement.
June 5, 2024
 · 
1 min read
BioSpace x DIA: Advanced Therapy Product Regulatory Confusion
In this second episode of our collaboration with DIA, we discuss the challenging, collaborative process of regulating advanced therapy product development with guests James Wabby, AbbVie and Rob Schulz, Suttons Creek, Inc.
May 29, 2024
 · 
1 min read
BioSpace and DIA speakers discuss CGT Combination
Drug Development
BioSpace x DIA: Navigating the Emergence of CGT Combination Products
BioSpace’s Lori Ellis discusses the risks and challenges of cell and gene therapy combination products with DIA speakers James Wabby, AbbVie and Rob Schulz, Suttons Creek, Inc.
May 22, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Stephen Pyke,MSc., Tamei Elliott, M.S., Sherrine E
Policy
Cautiously Stepping Into the Future of AI by Stepping Back Into the Past at DIA’s MASC
GenAI, the youngest of the AI family, is evolving quickly. The global life sciences industry is attempting to evolve with it. However, as a keynote session at DIA’s MASC suggests, taking a pause to understand AI risks and to prepare to comply with the EU AI Act is what is needed.
March 19, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Business
Clinical Ink’s Jonathan R. Andrus Receives 2019 Inspire Award From DIA
Clinical Ink is pleased to announce that Jonathan Andrus, Chief Business Officer at Clinical Ink, will receive the 2019 Excellence in Service Award from the Drug Information Association’s (DIA) Americas Regional Advisory Council.
May 15, 2019
 · 
2 min read
Higher productivity, lower costs: The pharma industry meets for the DIA 2019
Main5 expert panel: Launch medications faster and at lower cost despite stricter formalities
January 24, 2019
 · 
3 min read
Job Trends
Rho’s Mission to Headhunt for New Employees at DIA 2016
June 8, 2016
 · 
2 min read
Load More
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Sesen to Showcase Specialized Language Solutions and Debut SesenGPT at DIA 2025
June 12, 2025
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
eClinical Solutions to Lead Industry Discussions on Modernizing Clinical Trials at DIA 2025 and Series of Company Events This Summer
June 4, 2025
 · 
4 min read
New TrialAssure LINK® AI 2.0 Medical Writing Technology Debuts to the Pharmaceutical Industry at the DIA Annual Conference in San Diego
June 17, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Beach
Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Clinical Research Innovation at DIA Annual Meeting
June 17, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
CSOFT Joins Pharmaceutical and Biotech Leaders at First Virtual DIA
June 26, 2020
 · 
2 min read
Business
DiA Imaging Analysis Partnered With Edan Instruments to Accelerate the Adoption of DiA’s AI-based Cardiac Ultrasound Solutions
August 27, 2019
 · 
3 min read
ICON and DIA Driving Insights to Action with DIA Live 2019
June 24, 2019
 · 
6 min read
BioCapital
ALKU Exhibits at DIA 2019 Global Annual Meeting
June 21, 2019
 · 
2 min read
Bio NC
Clinipace’s Data Aggregation Solution Will Be Showcased at DIA Annual Meeting
June 20, 2019
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Bay
Rho Facilitates Conversation on Change and Collaboration at DIA 2019
June 14, 2019
 · 
2 min read
Load More
JOBS