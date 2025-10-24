DIA Global
BioSpace’s Lori Ellis and Chantal Dresner bring live updates from day three of #DIA2024 in San Diego.
BioSpace’s Lori Ellis and Chantal Dresner bring live updates from the first day of #DIA2024 in San Diego.
How do we ensure strategic vision and thoughtful implementation when pursuing new opportunities in science and technology? Our guests discuss challenges around reimbursement, intellectual property, change management and the critical nature of early engagement.
In this second episode of our collaboration with DIA, we discuss the challenging, collaborative process of regulating advanced therapy product development with guests James Wabby, AbbVie and Rob Schulz, Suttons Creek, Inc.
BioSpace’s Lori Ellis discusses the risks and challenges of cell and gene therapy combination products with DIA speakers James Wabby, AbbVie and Rob Schulz, Suttons Creek, Inc.
GenAI, the youngest of the AI family, is evolving quickly. The global life sciences industry is attempting to evolve with it. However, as a keynote session at DIA’s MASC suggests, taking a pause to understand AI risks and to prepare to comply with the EU AI Act is what is needed.
Clinical Ink is pleased to announce that Jonathan Andrus, Chief Business Officer at Clinical Ink, will receive the 2019 Excellence in Service Award from the Drug Information Association’s (DIA) Americas Regional Advisory Council.
Main5 expert panel: Launch medications faster and at lower cost despite stricter formalities
