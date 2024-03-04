SUBSCRIBE
BioLife Solutions to Present at TD Cowen and Key Bank Investor Conferences

March 4, 2024 | 
1 min read

BioLife Solutions, Inc. today announced that Roderick de Greef , Chief Executive Officer, and Troy Wichterman, Chief Financial Officer, will present and meet with current and prospective investors at the following March Investor Conferences.

  • TD Cowen 44th Annual Healthcare Conference (Boston, MA): March 5-6th
    • 1:1 Meeting on both days
    • Fireside chat – Wednesday March 6th 9:15-9:45am ET
  • Key Banc Virtual Conference: March 20th
    • Fireside chat – 11:15 am-12:00 pm PT

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) and broader biopharma markets. Our expertise facilitates the commercialization of new therapies by supplying solutions that maintain the health and function of biologic materials during collection, development, storage, and distribution. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com or follow BioLife on LinkedIn and X.

Media & Investor Relations

At the Company
Troy Wichterman
Chief Financial Officer
(425) 402-1400
twichterman@biolifesolutions.com

