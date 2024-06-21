Biocytogen Awarded U.S. Patent for RenLite® Common Light Chain Mouse Platform

RenLite® mice, developed using Biocytogen’s proprietary Size-Unlimited and Precise Chromosome Engineering (SUPCETM) technology, feature the in situ replacement of the entire human antibody heavy chain variable region genes and a single light chain variable region gene. This enables the generation of highly diverse fully human antibodies that share a common light chain, effectively avoiding light-heavy chain mismatches during the assembly of bispecific antibodies, thereby significantly reducing the complexity of the CMC process. The molecular structures of these bispecific antibodies resemble monoclonal antibodies, exhibiting favorable physicochemical properties. Leveraging RenLite® and RenLite® KO mice, Biocytogen has generated a library of antibodies targeting over 200 TAA targets, enabling the rapid development of bispecific antibody and bispecific antibody-drug-conjugate (ADC) therapies.

In addition to the RenLite® platform, Biocytogen’s independently developed RenMice® series includes RenMabTM, RenNano®, RenTCRTM and RenTCR-mimicTM platforms. These five fully human antibody/TCR mouse platforms cater to the diverse R&D needs of pharmaceutical companies globally. Since their debut in 2019, the RenMice® platforms have garnered widespread recognition within the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. As of December 31, 2023, Biocytogen has established 47 target-nominated RenMice® licensing projects with over 20 multinational corporations (MNCs) and biopharmaceutical/biotech companies, including Merck KGaA, Janssen, Xencor, BeiGene and Innovent. The RenMice® platform has generated a library of over 400,000 fully human antibodies against thousands of targets and high-quality candidate antibodies, facilitating 103 projects encompassing co-development, out-licensing, and transfer agreements.

The U.S. patent authorization for the RenLite® platform technology demonstrates Biocytogen’s exceptional innovation capabilities and global competitiveness. Biocytogen will continue to pursue global patent strategies and protect key technologies, offering advanced technology platforms and robust intellectual property protection for its partners. Besides the United States, patent applications for the RenLite® platform have been submitted in China, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Russia, Israel, Australia, and other countries and regions with authorizations in progress.

About Biocytogen

Biocytogen (HKEX: 02315) is a global biotechnology company that drives the research and development of novel antibody-based drugs with innovative technologies. Founded on gene editing technology, Biocytogen leverages genetically engineered proprietary RenMice® (RenMabTM/RenLite®/RenNano®/RenTCR-mimicTM) platforms for fully human monoclonal/bispecific/multispecific antibody discovery, bispecific antibody-drug conjugate discovery, nanobody discovery and TCR-mimic antibody discovery, and has established a sub-brand, RenBiologicsTM, to explore global partnerships for an off-the-shelf library of >400,000 fully human antibody sequences against approximately 1000 targets for worldwide collaboration. As of December 31, 2023, 103 therapeutic antibody and multiple clinical asset co-development/out-licensing/transfer agreements and 47 target-nominated RenMice® licensing projects have been established around the globe, including several partnerships with multinational pharmaceutical companies (MNCs). Biocytogen pioneered the generation of drug target knock-in humanized models for preclinical research, and currently provides a few thousand off-the-shelf animal and cell models under the company’s sub-brand, BioMice®, along with preclinical pharmacology and gene-editing services for clients worldwide. Headquartered in Beijing, Biocytogen has branches in China (Haimen Jiangsu, Shanghai), USA (Boston, San Francisco), and Germany (Heidelberg). For more information, please visit http://en.biocytogen.com.cn.

