Bioasis and Chiesi Group to Host Webcast on July 16, 2020

On June 29, 2020 Bioasis and Chiesi Global Rare Diseases announced that they entered into a worldwide, exclusive licensing agreement for the xB3 BBB platform technology in treatment of rare diseases with a focus on four undisclosed lysosomal storage disorders (“LSDs”).

Under the terms of the Research Collaboration and License Agreement (the “Agreement”), Chiesi Group will pay Bioasis an upfront payment of US$3 million. Bioasis may also be eligible to receive additional development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to US$138 million, as well as additional royalties on net sales of licensed products, pending market approval. Chiesi Group will be responsible for all costs associated with research, development and commercialization of the four undisclosed LSD programs.

About Lysosomal Storage Disorders

Lysosomal storage disorders are inherited metabolic diseases that are characterized by an abnormal build-up of various toxic materials in the body’s cells as a result of enzyme deficiencies. The build-up of toxic materials can affect different parts of the body, including the skeleton, brain, skin, heart and central nervous system. There are nearly 50 known LSDs. While there has been progress in clinical research to develop treatments in recent years, for most LSDs there are either no or limited treatment options available.

About Chiesi Global Rare Diseases

Chiesi Global Rare Diseases is a business unit of the Chiesi Group, established in February 2020 and focused on research and development of treatments for rare and ultra-rare disorders. The Global Rare Diseases unit works in collaboration with Chiesi Group to harness the full resources and capabilities of our global network to bring innovative new treatment options to people living with rare diseases, many of whom have limited or no treatments available. The unit is also a dedicated partner with global leaders in patient advocacy, research and patient care.

About Chiesi Group

Based in Parma, Italy, Chiesi Farmaceutici is an international research-focused healthcare group with 85 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and a global presence in 29 countries. Chiesi researches, develops, and markets innovative drugs in the respiratory therapeutics, specialist medicine, and rare disease areas. Its R&D organization is headquartered in Parma (Italy), and is integrated with R&D groups in France, the USA, the UK and Sweden to advance Chiesi’s pre-clinical, clinical and registration programs. Chiesi employs nearly 6,000 people. Chiesi Group is a certified Benefit corporation. For more information, please visit www.chiesi.com.

About Bioasis

Bioasis Technologies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing the xB3 platform, a proprietary technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the BBB and the treatment of CNS disorders in areas of high unmet medical need. The delivery of therapeutics across the BBB represents the final frontier in treating neurological disorders. Bioasis’ internal pipeline programs are focused on treatments for certain brain cancers and rare diseases, including Gaucher’s Disease Type II, neurodegenerative diseases including Parkinson’s disease and Lewy Body Dementia and neuroinflammatory conditions including pain, epilepsy and Multiple Sclerosis. Bioasis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “BTI” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “BIOAF.” For more information about the Company, please visit www.bioasis.us.

