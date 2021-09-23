bioAffinity Technologies Announces Award of Therapeutic Patent for Treatment of Cancer

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- bioAffinity Technologies, a privately held biotech company, announced that the Australian Patent Office issued a Notice of Acceptance for bioAffinity subsidiary OncoSelect’s patent protecting compositions and methods to treat cancer using chemotherapeutic agents conjugated to porphyrins, resulting in targeted delivery of the drugs.

The patent, titled “Porphyrin Compounds and Compositions Useful for Treating Cancer,” will be the Company’s first awarded therapeutic patent. In addition to the Australian patent, bioAffinity and its subsidiary OncoSelect have 18 patent applications filed to protect therapeutic discoveries. bioAffinity also holds 17 awarded patents and eight patent applications related to its porphyrin-based diagnostic platform.

“bioAffinity is focused on being the leader in research, development and commercialization of porphyrin-based diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer early and treat cancer specifically,” said bioAffinity President and CEO Maria Zannes. “We successfully developed our highly accurate CyPath® Lung test for the early detection of lung cancer. Our test is based on the fluorescent porphyrin TCPP’s remarkable ability to bind to cancer and cancer-associated cells that can be detected by flow cytometry using automated analysis.”

bioAffinity’s research to support the CyPath® diagnostic platform has led to multiple discoveries related to cancer therapeutics, including use of novel compositions to attach chemotherapy drugs to porphyrins for targeted delivery into the tumor cell, with a much less deleterious effect on normal cells. Yet another discovery has led to the successful use of RNA interference to knock down expression of two genes that results in killing cancer cells with little or no effect on normal cells.

“We have built upon our diagnostic research to develop a diverse number of targeted therapeutics and provide novel life-saving strategies in the fight against cancer,” Zannes said. “The Notice of Acceptance of this patent application not only protects our groundbreaking discoveries but also validates the strength of our science.”

About bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. is a privately held company addressing the significant unmet need for non-invasive, early-stage cancer diagnosis and treatment. The Company develops proprietary in vitro diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics using breakthrough technology that preferentially targets cancer cells. Research and optimization of its platform technology are conducted in bioAffinity Technologies’ laboratories at the University of Texas San Antonio (UTSA). The Company’s platform technology is being developed to diagnose, monitor and treat many cancers.

