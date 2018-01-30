Bio-Techne’s Ella Added to BioAgilytix Portfolio of Industry-Leading Immunoassay Platforms

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne‘s ProteinSimple-branded Ella™ platform has recently been added to the suite of advanced immunoassay technology at BioAgilytix, a leading provider of contract bioanalytical testing services with specialization in large molecule bioanalysis. Ella further expands the biomarker platform options at BioAgilytix’s disposal and will be used to support multiplex biomarker analysis in cases where assay variability and antibody cross-reactivity are of particular concern. The automated instrumentation performs immunoassays in a microfluidic Simple Plex™ cartridge, removing manual steps, washes, and reagent additions to standardize sample preparation and ensure each assay is run consistently for reduced variability and cross-reactivity. Ella joins Bio-Techne’s other ProteinSimple-branded platform in BioAgilytix’s portfolio - the Peggy Sue® for automated Western blotting - as well as a wide range of bioanalytical technologies and automation systems to support the lab’s core immunoassay services. The investment underscores BioAgilytix’s commitment to effectively addressing customers’ evolving biomarker assay needs. “As we continue to grow our expert scientific staff, and the platforms that will optimally support their studies, we are continuing to position BioAgilytix as the premier large molecule bioanalytical laboratory and biomarker service provider,” said Jim Datin, Chief Executive Officer of BioAgilytix. “The addition of Ella to our portfolio of immunoassay platforms better prepares us to address multiplex biomarker analysis challenges effectively.” “We are excited about further expanding our biomarker platform list with the addition of Ella,” said Afshin Safavi, Founder and Global Chief Scientific Officer of BioAgilytix. “The ability to better support our customers’ innovative multiplex biomarker studies is very important to us, especially those where assay variability and antibody cross-reactivity may have been issues. Ella will allow us to uphold excellent assay reproducibility with minimal concern for inaccuracy of results due to antibody cross-reactivity - ultimately giving our customers the quality results that their complex studies demand.” “The Ella platform delivers highly-sensitive, reproducible results with low sample volume,” commented Bob Gavin, Senior Vice President of Bio-Techne’s Protein Platforms Division. “We are pleased that BioAgilytix has adopted the Ella platform and look forward to supporting their immunoassay product offerings to deliver high-quality results to their customers.” About BioAgilytix

BioAgilytix is a leading bioanalytical testing laboratory specializing in large molecule bioanalysis. With laboratory locations in North Carolina’s Research Triangle area and Hamburg, Germany, BioAgilytix provides PK, immunogenicity, biomarkers, and cell-based assay services supporting the development and release testing of biologics across a number of industries and disease states. BioAgilytix offers assay development, validation, and sample analysis under non-GLP, spirit-of-GLP, GLP, and GCP, as well as product release testing under GMP. BioAgilytix’s team of highly experienced scientific and QA professionals ensures high quality science, data integrity, and regulatory compliance through all phases of clinical development, and is a trusted partner to 23 of the top 25 global pharmaceutical and biotech companies. For more information, visit www.bioagilytix.com. ABOUT BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION:

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a leading developer and manufacturer of high quality purified proteins--notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, as well as biologically active small molecule compounds and ACD’s in situ hybridization detection products --- which are sold to biomedical researchers and clinical research laboratories; these operations constitute the core Biotechnology Division, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Protein Platforms Division manufactures innovative protein analysis tools under the ProteinSimple brand name that greatly automate western blotting and immunoassay practices. The Diagnostics Division manufactures FDA-regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls and other reagents for OEM customer and clinical customers. Bio-Techne products are integral components of scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $563 million in net sales in fiscal 2017 and has approximately 1,800 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit www.bio-techne.com. Contact: Dave Eansor, Senior Vice President, Biotech Division, 612-379-2956 View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-technes-ella-added-to-bioagilytix-portfolio-of-industry-leading-immunoassay-platforms-300590691.html SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation