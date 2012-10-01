Bavarian Nordic Reports Preliminary Data From Phase 2 Trial of CV-301 in Metastatic Breast Cancer

KVISTGAARD, Denmark, Oct. 1, 2012 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX:BAVA) today announced preliminary results from a randomized, open-label, multi-center Phase 2 study of CV-301 (CEA/MUC-1/TRICOM), an immunotherapy product candidate, in combination with docetaxel versus docetaxel alone for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer. The data were presented at the ESMO 2012 Congress (European Society for Medical Oncology) in Vienna, Austria, by Christopher R. Heery, MD, and colleagues from the National Cancer Institute (NCI).