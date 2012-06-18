Bavarian Nordic Awarded Contract From the U.S. Government to Advance the Development of New MVA-BN(R) Based Vaccines

KVISTGAARD, Denmark, June 18, 2012 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bavarian Nordic A/S (Copenhagen:BAVA) today announced that it has received a contract from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, valued up to USD 17.9 million over five years. This new contract will support the advanced development of candidate vaccine components and technologies that accelerate the immune response for use in post-event settings following the intentional release of pathogens that are considered a threat to public health.