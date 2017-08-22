Bavarian Nordic Announces Closing Of Transaction With Janssen Pharmaceutical And Issue Of Shares To Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, August 21, 2017 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) today announced the closing of the transaction with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson regarding the license and collaboration agreement entered into on July 27, 2017 (see company announcement no. 20/2017 for additional information). The transaction has been cleared under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

Consequently, Bavarian Nordic completes the direct placement to Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc., consisting of 512,102 new shares of nominal value DKK 10 each (corresponding to approximately 1.63 per cent of the Company’s existing share capital) issued at a subscription price of DKK 405.1578 per new share raising gross proceeds to Bavarian Nordic of DKK 207.5 million (see company announcements no. 21/2017 and 22/2017 for additional information).

Pursuant to section 10 of Executive Order no. 1526 of December 9, 2016 on Issuers’ Disclosure Obligations, it is hereby announced, that the total nominal value of Bavarian Nordic A/S’ share capital after registration of the capital increase with the Danish Business Authority will amount to DKK 319,813,150, which is made up of 31,981,315 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 each, corresponding to 31,981,315 votes. Bavarian Nordic’s new articles of association will be published separately and will be available at Bavarian Nordic’s website, www.bavarian-nordic.com.

The new shares will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as soon as possible.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases, based on the Company’s live virus vaccine platform. Through long-standing collaborations, including a collaboration with the U.S. government, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of vaccines for infectious diseases, including the non-replicating smallpox vaccine, IMVAMUNE®, which is stockpiled for emergency use by the United States and other governments. The vaccine is approved in the European Union (under the trade name IMVANEX®) and in Canada. Bavarian Nordic and its partner Janssen are developing an Ebola vaccine regimen, and therapeutic vaccines for HPV, HBV and HIV. Additionally, in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of active cancer immunotherapies, including PROSTVAC®, which is currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer. The company has partnered with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the potential commercialization of PROSTVAC. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com or follow us on Twitter @bavariannordic.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

