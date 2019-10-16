Battelle to Continue Support of CDC Vaccine Research

COLUMBUS, Ohio--()-- It’s flu season, and Battelle has won a two-year contract to continue supporting the(CDC) research on vaccines for influenza strains. The contract, known as Innovation and Expansion of Influenza Candidate Vaccine Virus Development, will help CDC add to its vaccine seed stockpile for any novel flu virus that has potential to become widespread. The goal is to produce candidate vaccine viruses that meet the rigorous quality requirements for use by vaccine manufacturers to produce influenza vaccines.

The CDC has its own laboratory producing candidate vaccine viruses (CVVs) but also relies on industry contractors such as Battelle to help with its critical role in the development process of influenza CVVs. Timeliness also is part of the equation: Battelle’s help with near-term improvements to CVVs is vital for pandemic preparedness, continuity and response as well as developing seasonal influenza vaccines to protect the public.

Battelle is entering its 20th year of providing continuous on-site support for the CDC. Adding to its advanced biosafety capabilities, biocontainment labs and decontamination expertise, Battelle has created its own dedicated lab to conduct flu vaccine preparedness work. Battelle researchers predict which vaccine strains might be needed and use reverse genetics to create strains in the laboratory that elicit the necessary antibody response to facilitate rapid mass production of flu vaccines.

“This is important work and reinforces that Battelle is dedicated to the health of our society and to our relationship with the CDC,” said Sanjeeth Pai, vice president and general manager of Battelle’s health research and technology business.

