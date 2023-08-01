Battelle Expands Classroom Grants to Ohio Educators for Third Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Battelle is funding the Ohio STEM Learning Network’s grant program to foster sustainable STEM education programming in classrooms and schools in Ohio. Educators from around the Buckeye State now can apply for the Ohio STEM Learning Network STEM Classroom Grant Program to create STEM learning projects this academic year.

“Through this opportunity, Battelle seeks to empower educators to dream big and inspire innovative learning experiences for students across Ohio,” said Wes Hall, Vice President of Philanthropy & Education. “Together, we can further advance our belief that every student deserves access to a quality STEM education.”

With the grants, Battelle and OSLN seek to extend opportunities for STEM learning to thousands more students. This is the third round of grants to schools under the program. The first two rounds of awards funded more than 300 projects and reached over 80,000 students.

“Each year, Ohio educators come to us with more and more ways to bring powerful STEM experiences to their students,” said Kelly Gaier Evans, Director of the Ohio STEM Learning Network. “We will build on that momentum and grow this movement to inspire young people and advance innovation in our state.”

Applicants from Ohio schools, grades K-12, may apply for either a $2,500 or $5,000 classroom grant. Public, charter, and independent STEM schools are eligible. Applications for the 2023-24 school year open Aug. 1 and close Sep. 5, 2023. Awards will be announced in October 2023. Awards must be made to an organization or fiscal agent that is tax-exempt under Internal Revenue Service code 501(c)(3) or a governmental agency.

Projects should align to one of the following focus areas:

1. Building a culture of STEM

2. STEM as an approach to teaching and learning

3. Pathways to success in STEM careers

Details including the application and funding requirements https://osln.org/how-we-help/classroom-opportunities/classroom-grant-program/.

About the Ohio STEM Learning Network

The Ohio STEM Learning Network is committed to helping the State of Ohio inspire and train the next generation of innovative leaders. The network operates as a public-private partnership between the Ohio Department of Education and Battelle.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230801498553/en/