MassBioEd Foundation To Host Champions For Biotechnology Awards Reception

October 14, 2016 | 
Event will celebrate the advocacy and support of biotechnology education in the Bay State

October 13, 2016 (CAMBRIDGE, MA) –To celebrate and recognize the outstanding advocacy for and support of biotechnology educational programs in the Bay State, the MassBioEd Foundation is hosting its inaugural Champions for Biotechnology Education Awards Reception on Wednesday, November 16 at the UMass Club in Boston.

During this event, MassBioEd will honor and award the efforts of Mike Bonney, former CEO of Cubist Pharmaceuticals; Jonathan Shapiro, a Brockton High School science teacher and EMD Serono, a recognized leader in the biopharmaceutical industry with locations in Rockland and Billerica, Massachusetts. The reception will also feature a silent auction and a short speaking program. Speakers include Bob Coughlin, President and CEO of MassBio; Jay Ash, Massachusetts Secretary of Housing and Economic Development and James Peyser, Massachusetts Secretary of Education.

“Notable industry leaders, some far-sighted companies and ground-breaking teachers are making incredible contributions to biotechnology education in our public schools in Massachusetts,” said Peter Abair, Executive Director of the MassBioEd Foundation. “With the Champions Award, we begin to honor these individuals and organizations for making a difference in the lives of students across the state.”

The event takes place on Wednesday, November 16th at the UMass Club, One Beacon Street in Boston from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm. To register for the event, visit: https://www.massbioed.org/events/279-2016-champions-for-biotechnology-awards-reception.

About MassBioEd Foundation

The MassBioEd Foundation (MassBioEd), engages teachers, inspires students, and guides the life sciences workforce. A 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit organization, MassBioEd is focused on growing educational capacity in the life sciences. Through its BioTeach program, MassBioEd provides teacher training workshops, student career exploration opportunities and funds to public schools for laboratory supplies and equipment. MassBioEd also provides analysis of job trends in the life sciences industry to guide students, educators and the industry. Learn more at www.MassBioEd.org.

