Kathy Giusti, Founder And Chairman Of The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF), To Deliver Keynote At Massbio Annual Meeting

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kathy Giusti, founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) will deliver the keynote address at the 2015 MassBio Annual Meeting on Thursday, March 26, in Cambridge, Mass. Giusti’s address will focus on how collaborative research systems can inject speed and efficiency into the drug discovery and drug development process in order to get treatments to patients faster.

