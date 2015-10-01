bioAffinity Technologies, UT Health Science Center San Antonio Announce Collaboration To Advance Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostic

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--bioAffinity Technologies, a privately held cancer diagnostics company, today announced the renewal of its research collaboration with The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio to optimize its patented CyPath® test that preferentially binds to cancer cells and causes them to fluoresce red under specific frequencies of light for detection in bodily fluids. The announcement marks the third year of collaboration.

