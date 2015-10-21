SUBSCRIBE
BioAffinity Tech Draws Big Investor Attention in Chicago

October 21, 2015 | 
San Antonio’s bioscience industry has gained more critical exposure courtesy of BioAffinity Technologies. The Alamo City company was invited to present its novel technology for the detection and diagnosis of early-stage lung cancer at the 2015 Pharmaceutical/Medtech Dealmaking Symposium in Chicago last week, and its presence could open up new funding channels for a number of San Antonio entities.

BioAffinity President and CEO Maria Zannes said her organization was one of eight early-stage companies in the U.S. invited to the Windy City event, sponsored by law firm McDermott, Will & Emery and Deloitte.

