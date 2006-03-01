Battelle Board Of Directors Elects Rich Adams As Corporate Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 1 /PRNewswire/ -- Battelle’s Board of Directors has elected Richard Adams a corporate officer for the company.

Adams, Senior Vice President, International Partnerships, leads Battelle’s international business efforts. Earlier this year Battelle opened Battelle Italia in Rome, adding to an international presence that includes operations in Mexico, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Further growth is expected in 2006.

“Battelle is in the business of solving significant global problems, and that business is taking us in new directions around the world,” said Battelle President and CEO Carl Kohrt. “Rich is doing a fine job in leading our international growth and his election as a Corporate Officer is a well deserved recognition of those efforts.”

Adams joined Battelle in 1977 and has provided leadership in all aspects of the company’s operations, including laboratory operations, contract research, and technology commercialization.

“I’m honored to be asked to play a leading role in Battelle’s international expansion,” Adams said. “A strong Battelle presence in select countries around the world offers an excellent opportunity for business growth and access to high quality science and technology.”

Before assuming responsibility for the company’s international business strategy, Adams led Battelle’s Core Technology organization from 1998 to 2003. Adams started his career at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, where he served in several leadership positions in various areas including Human Resources, Technology Planning and Analysis, and Energy Systems. Born in Seattle, Washington, Adams grew up in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He currently resides in Columbus, Ohio.

Battelle is a global leader in science and technology. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, it develops and commercializes technology and manages laboratories for customers. Battelle, with the national labs it manages or co-manages, oversees 19,000 staff members and conducts $3.4 billion in annual research and development. Battelle innovations include the development of the office copier machine (Xerox), pioneering work on compact disc technology, medical technology advancements, and fiber optic technologies.

