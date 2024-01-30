Astellas Announces Strategic Collaboration with Mass General Brigham

Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Naoki Okamura, “Astellas”) announced today that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Mass General Brigham (President and CEO: Anne Klibanski, MD) that is focused on translational medicine and early development to establish an integrated approach to scientific advancement and clinical expertise.
- Five-year collaboration to advance translational medicine and accelerate early development of novel therapies -
Initial projects of mutual interest will be focused in key areas of R&D investment for Astellas, including oncology, rare disease, and cell and gene therapy. Through the alliance, Astellas and Mass General Brigham aim to:
Academic collaborations are a critical component of Astellas’ innovation strategy. They underpin the company’s ongoing commitment to enhance scientific knowledge, better understand diseases and modalities, optimize clinical trials, and ultimately, transform patient care. Located in Boston, Massachusetts, Mass General Brigham is one of the leading academic medical centers in the United States. The healthcare system has extensive discovery and translational research in all areas, including oncology, rare disease, and cell and gene therapy, through its research initiatives and thematic centers, including the Gene and Cell Therapy Institute. This collaboration will leverage Mass General Brigham’s clinical and research expertise, and capabilities including clinical data and human-derived cell models.
Chris Coburn, Chief Innovation Officer, Mass General Brigham
“Industry alliances are critical to advancing novel therapies toward commercialization and bringing the ‘bench to the bedside’. This collaboration supports three critical areas of rapid clinical advancement and high patient need: oncology, rare diseases, and cell and gene therapy and reflects our commitment to advancing patient-centered research and innovation.”
Tadaaki Taniguchi, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Astellas
“We are incredibly excited about this collaboration with Mass General Brigham – one of the leading biomedical research organizations in the U.S. – and the promise it represents. As a global innovation community, we face significant challenges when exploring complex, potential breakthrough modalities. Only by working alongside the most innovative institutions and experts can we find solutions that can help deliver life-changing value to patients, faster.”
