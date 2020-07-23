Top Questions to Ask During an Interview Regarding COVID-19

It’s no secret that the global COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed the workplace. Regardless of the industry, employees are now forced to think about countless health and safety concerns that weren’t necessary in the past. Many life sciences professionals work in a variety of environments including offices, laboratories, universities and other off-site locations. Some life sciences positions have easily transitioned over to being remote, while others haven’t. Different organizations have varying rules, standards and protocols for addressing COVID-19.

If you’re currently looking for a new job, there are many aspects to consider as you are applying and interviewing. Are you open to working on-site amongst other people? Or, are you only comfortable working remotely? Asking the right questions during the interview process can help you decide if a role and organization is a good fit. Many companies are in the process of redesigning their workspaces and processes to be more efficient and compliant with health standards. Here are some of the top questions you should consider asking during an interview regarding COVID-19.

For a non-remote position

How does the company plan to keep employees safe?

Will employees and clients be wearing masks in the workplace?

What types of social distancing plans are in place?

How does the company enforce safety policies with employees and clients?

How will in-person meetings be conducted?

What is the process if I start feeling sick?

Is there a way to work remotely if I am sick?

Will employees be notified if a coworker tests positive for COVID-19?

How does the company handle family emergencies that might come up?

Are there any special health benefits regarding COVID-19?

For a remote position

In the past, has this been a remote position?

Will this position be remote permanently?

What is the typical communication like among employees?

What technology platforms are used for communicating with co-workers and clients?

How have communication issues been handled in the past?

Are there regular meetings scheduled with the manager and other colleagues?

Is the attire for virtual meetings with video business or casual?

Since the onset of COVID-19, organizations have had to reexamine their safety and health standards in the workplace. It’s a good idea to ask specific questions that will help you determine if a job would be a good fit for you. Depending on whether or not you’re applying for a remote or non-remote role, you might have different points to discuss. For positions on site, you might want to know about a company’s policy on social distancing or masks. In a remote role, you could be interested in finding out about a team’s level of communication. What is a question you would ask during an interview?

Porschia Parker is a Certified Coach, Professional Resume Writer, and Founder of Fly High Coaching. (https://www.fly-highcoaching.com) She empowers ambitious professionals and motivated executives to add $10K on average to their salaries.