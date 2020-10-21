SparingVision Nabs €44.5 Million to Support Gene Therapy, Adds New CEO

Paris-based SparingVision, a genomic medicine company focused on ocular diseases, raised €44.5 million (approximately $52.2 million) in a financing round. Funds will be used to advance the development of the company’s treatment for a genetic eye disorder that can lead to vision loss.

SparingVision is developing SPVN06 for the mutation-agnostic treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, the most common inherited retinal degeneration that affects about two million people globally. There is currently no approved treatment to treat all genetic forms of this rare retinal disease that leads to blindness, the company said. According to SparingVision, SPVN06 is a proprietary, mutation-agnostic, AAV gene therapy consisting of one neurotrophic factor and one oxidative stress reducing enzyme which, acting synergistically, aim to slow or stop the degeneration of photoreceptors. Loss of photoreceptors leads to blindness in retinitis pigmentosa. In June, the European Commission granted Orphan Drug designation to SPVN06

In addition to advancing its gene therapy treatment, funds from the financing round will be used to support SparingVision’s GMP activities, including the manufacturing of a first clinical batch of the product, as well as regulatory activities. Funds will also be used to begin human trials of the gene therapy, which are set to begin in 2021.

Gene therapy has already been approved by regulatory to approve a type of genetic blindness. Spark Therapeutics, now a division of Roche, won regulatory approval for Luxturna (voretigene neparvovec), a gene therapy for a rare, genetic form of blindness. Luxturna is approved for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy. The disease can lead to vision loss and may cause complete blindness in certain patients. The approval marked the first time the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a directly administered gene therapy that targets a disease caused by mutations in a specific gene.

In addition to developing its gene therapy for retinitis pigmentosa, SparingVision said it intends to establish a toehold in the United States and will expand its management team.

The financing round was led by 4BIO Capital and UPMC Enterprises. It was supported by Jeito Capital and Ysios Capital. Current investors Bpifrance and Foundation Fighting Blindness also participated in the round. Torreya Capital, LLC served as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

In addition to the financing, Stéphane Boissel, who currently serves as chairman of the board of directors, was named chief executive officer of the company. He takes over from Florence Allouche, a cofounder of the company. Boissel, who previously served as head of corporate strategy at Sangamo Therapeutics, said the support SparingVision received in the financing round demonstrates the excitement about the potential of SPVN06.

“With its singular mutation-agnostic approach, SPVN06 could have a much broader commercial potential than most gene therapy products for RP currently in development and will be used as an anchor to build an economically-viable portfolio of therapies in the field of ophthalmology. Our shareholders, both new and existing, are all long-term, strategic and patient-centric investors that share our vision and we are excited to be working with them to achieve our goals,” Boissel said in a statement.