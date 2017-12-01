Getinge, Verb Surgical Strike Deal to Develop Digital Surgery Solutions

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In this partnership, Getinge and Verb Surgical will combine their know-how and specific strengths to offer what promises to be a game-changing platform for the next generation of surgery. The Getinge & Verb solution of Surgery 4.0, or Digital Surgery, will include robotics, advanced visualization, advanced instrumentation, operating room integration, connectivity and data analytics/AI. As a result, Getinge enters the robotic surgery field in partnership with one of the most promising players in this field, while enabling Verb to leverage Getinge's over one hundred years of experience in healthcare. "Today's announcement marks a major milestone in Getinge's technology efforts in providing our customers with state of the art solutions for their patients. As a global leader in medical technology, Getinge is proud to partner with Verb to drive research and innovation to change the future of the medical industry and carry on our legacy as a complete solutions provider," stated Mattias Perjos, President & CEO Getinge. Going forward, Getinge and Verb will together explore and develop a next generation surgical platform by combining Getinge's deep knowledge in instrument reprocessing, OR equipment and IT solutions with Verb's expertise in robotics, advanced instrumentation, enhanced visualization, connectivity, and data analytics/AI. "We have said since our inception that Verb will be an open platform company, and we want to work with the best technologies and partners in the world in revolutionizing the operating room and surgical care," said Scott Huennekens, President & CEO of Verb Surgical. "We are extremely excited to announce this partnership with Getinge, which brings world class complementary technologies and a global footprint as we move to democratize surgery worldwide." About Verb Surgical Verb Surgical Inc. is developing a digital surgery platform built with technology from Verily (formerly Google Life Sciences) and Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc., part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies. Verb's platform will include robotics, visualization, advanced instrumentation, connectivity, and data analytics/AI (artificial intelligence). The company was founded in 2015 to create the future of surgery by making technology and information available to more patients globally to improve outcomes and reduce overall cost of care. Verb's goal is to "democratize surgery" by turning technology and information into actions that matter. About Getinge Getinge is a global provider of innovative solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments and for life science companies and institutions. Based on our first-hand experience and close partnerships with clinical experts, healthcare professionals and medtech specialists, we are improving the every-day life for people, today and tomorrow. For further information, please contact: Verb Surgical Inc.

