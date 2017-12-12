Should Teva Start Cutting at the Bottom or the Top?
Published: Dec 12, 2017
This opinion piece presents the opinions of the author. It does not necessarily reflect the views of BioSpace.
Battling heavy debt, Teva may axe as much of a sixth of its workforce in the near future, including up to 25% of employees in Israel. It's a tough move for new CEO Kare Schultz, an outsider who may ultimately need to make as many changes among top executives as he does among the rank-and-file.
Meanwhile, there are some intriguing moves taking place in the industry, as experienced vets go to new startups (e.g., Silverback, Goldfinch) and pharma execs take on new roles--read on for more. -KT
Here's a roundup of these stories and other top career news from the past month.
- Debt-Ridden Teva Considers Cutting Up to 10,000 Jobs
- Biotech Hedge Fund Titan, Isaly, Steps Down Amid Sexual Harassment Claims
- 1-Year Old Biotech Goldfinch Steals AstraZeneca R&D Exec for CEO Post
- Longtime Seattle Genetics COO Jumps Ship to Helm Biotech Startup Silverback Therapeutics
- Bayer's Former Head of Discovery Lands New CSO Gig at Shire
Read More From Karl Thiel:
Did SAGE Therapeutics Just Break the CNS Curse?