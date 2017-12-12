Filter News

Should Teva Start Cutting at the Bottom or the Top?

Published: Dec 12, 2017

Teva

This opinion piece presents the opinions of the author. It does not necessarily reflect the views of BioSpace.

Battling heavy debt, Teva may axe as much of a sixth of its workforce in the near future, including up to 25% of employees in Israel. It's a tough move for new CEO Kare Schultz, an outsider who may ultimately need to make as many changes among top executives as he does among the rank-and-file.

Meanwhile, there are some intriguing moves taking place in the industry, as experienced vets go to new startups (e.g., Silverback, Goldfinch) and pharma execs take on new roles--read on for more.  -KT

Here's a roundup of these stories and other top career news from the past month.

Read More From Karl Thiel:
Did SAGE Therapeutics Just Break the CNS Curse?

Back to news