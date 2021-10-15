ICYMI: Biopharma News You Might Have Missed This Week

Read about TFF Pharmaceuticals and Augmenta Bioworks' dry powder COVID-19 antibody formula, the world's first gene editing clinical trial for PKU, Bayer's COVID-19 vaccine and other key developments in life sciences research.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Augmenta Bioworks mAb therapy for SARS-CoV-2 infection show promise in preclinical study

AUG-3387, the monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy that TFF Pharmaceuticals and Augmenta Bioworks are developing, demonstrated a strong potential to treat SARS-CoV-2 infection in preclinical studies. The mAb is in dry powder formulation, created using TFF's proprietary Thin Film Freezing method to remove the need for intravenous infusion and, instead, allow the direct delivery of the drug to the lungs.

Scientists isolated AUG-3387 using Augmenta Bioworks' SingleCyte platform, which uses artificial intelligence to instantly profile human immunity to find antigen-specific antibodies. Around 24 hours after infection, the dry powder was given to hamsters infected with SARS-CoV-2, which later resulted in a dose-dependent decrease in viral load.

Other mAbs that were granted emergency use authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration only showed efficacy when used as prophylaxis 24 hours post-infection. The study, thus, is the first report of success in viral load decrease through inhaled delivery of a powder formulation.

AUG-3387 also appears to be effective against different SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Alpha, Beta, Delta, Gamma, Kappa, Lambda, and Mu.

Details of the study are published online through bioRviv, titled "AUG-3387, a Human-Derived Monoclonal Antibody Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Variants and Reduces Viral Load From Therapeutic Treatment of Hamsters in Vivo."

CureVac Withdraws COVID-19 Vaccine Application From the EMA

CureVac has announced that it is withdrawing the application for its first-generation CVnCoV COVID-19 vaccine candidate from the European Medicines Agency to focus on the new vaccine it is developing with GlaxoSmithKline.

CureVac called the move a "strategic decision" as it would likely not be until the second quarter of 2022 until the EMA grants approval. At that point, the company would have already been in late-stage clinical trials for the second-generation mRNA COVID-19 vaccine it is building with GSK.

Shares in CureVac dropped by 15% Friday following the announcement. The German biotech had been developing the first-generation drug with Bayer and applied for EMA approval in February this year. However, clinical trials had delivered disappointing results with only 47% efficacy against the disease, compared to at least 90% for the other vaccines that are already in the market.

"The decision is also aligned with the evolving dynamics of the pandemic response towards a greater need for differentiated vaccines to address the developing endemic SARS-CoV2 situation. As a direct consequence, the existing Advanced Purchase Agreement with the European Commission, which was predicated on employing CVnCoV to address the acute pandemic need, will cease," said CureVac in a statement.

CureVac and GSK are expected to begin clinical development over the next months, with the goal to obtain regulatory approval for market readiness in 2022. Pre-clinical results have demonstrated strong potential in the second-generation vaccine, CV2CoV, compared to CVnCoV, exhibiting as much as 10x higher immunity in animal models.

Regulus Therapeutics Shifts Focus to Prioritize Drug Candidate for ADPKD

San Diego-based biopharmaceutical firm Regulus Therapeutics announced that it is shifting its efforts toward the next-generation autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) drug RGLS8429 and will be filing an Investigational New Drug (IND) application soon.

In a statement, the company said that prioritizing RGLS8429 would be a better use of its resources due to dose limitations and shorter therapy duration. Regulus had been focused on the Phase Ib trial of its first-generation drug RGLS4326 in ADPKD. Under the new strategy, the data gathered and research efforts placed into the latter will be used to strengthen studies into RGLS8429.

"The extensive work and investment we have made in RGLS4326 will directly inform the advancement of RGLS8429, and we believe will make this transition both expeditious and productive. This prioritization of RGLS8429 is supported both by robust data in preclinical models, where we have seen clear improvements in kidney function, size, and other measures of disease severity, as well as the compound's superior pharmacologic profile," said Jay Hagan, chief executive officer for Regulus.

A Phase I study has been planned for the new drug candidate for the second quarter of 2022.

Homology Medicines Preps For World’s First Gene Editing Clinical Trial on Phenylketonuria Drug Candidate

Genetic medicines company Homology Medicines has launched the Phase I pheEDIT clinical trial for its one-time, in-vivo treatment candidate for phenylketonuria (PKU).

The announcement comes shortly after the FDA approved its Investigational New Drug Application (IND). HMI-103, the gene editing-based treatment that's part of Homology's dual gene therapy and gene editing technology platform, will be the first of its kind for PKU to enter clinical trials.

The HMI-103 pheEDIT trial aims to enroll up to nine patients aged 18 to 55 years old and diagnosed with PKU due to PAH deficiency. The Phase I study will evaluate three doses of HMI-103. Once efficacy and safety are established, the company plans to include younger patients in the trial. The trial will also measure changes in serum phenylalanine (Phe).

In addition, Homology shared an update from its ongoing Phase II pheNIX clinical trial, which looks into the effectiveness and safety of HMI-102 gene therapy with adults diagnosed with PKU. Results as of September 30 showed significant reductions in Phe levels, increases in Tyr levels, and reductions in the Phe-to-Tyr ratio. A more detailed update will be shared in mid-2022.

Exelixis, STORM Therapeutics Sign Exclusive Partnership To Advance Cancer Research

Exelixis has entered into an exclusive partnership with STORM Therapeutics to tap into each other's resources in the development of cancer treatments.

The collaboration will start with ADAR1, STORM's therapy under development which makes use of its RNA epigenetic platform to edit double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) molecules and lower their capacity to activate innate immunity. Inhibiting or depleting ADAR1 can, thus, trigger the death of tumor cells. This is significant because around 30% of the tumor cells listed in the The Cancer Genome Atlas are likely to be ADAR1 dependent.

"ADAR1 holds tremendous promise as a novel target for cancer. However, discovery efforts to identify ADAR1 inhibitors have remained a challenge, notably the development of rigorous, relevant assays to support small molecule drug discovery... We believe this collaboration has the potential to expand our portfolio of differentiated small molecule therapies in the field of oncology and deliver a first-in-class ADAR1 inhibitor," said Peter Lamb, Ph.D., executive vice president for scientific strategy and chief scientific officer at Exelixis, in a statement.

Under the terms of the deal, Exelixis will pay STORM $17 million upfront in exchange for two of the latter's discovery programs that involve RNA modifying enzymes. It will also fund any discovery research activities that STORM is conducting. Exelixis will be responsible for global development, production and commercialization, while STORM will take care of development, regulatory and commercialization milestones and royalties.