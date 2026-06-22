Nuvectis, Haisco ink up to $1.4B deal for two late-stage programs

U.S. biotech Nuvectis is picking up the rights to two late-stage assets from China’s Haisco Pharmaceutical in a deal that could exceed $1.4 billion.

For $40 million in upfront and near-term payments, Nuvectis has in-licensed exclusive worldwide rights—excluding China—for an oral complement Factor B inhibitor dubbed NXP100 and a paradox-breaker BRAF inhibitor called NXP200. Haisco has also held on to rights for NXP100 in India and specific Southeast Asia areas, according to a Monday release.

NXP100 (formerly known as HSK39297) is a once-daily candidate currently under two regulatory reviews for China approval in a rare genetic blood disorder called paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). The asset is also being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 3 trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy and was assessed in a mid-stage study for lupus nephritis.

“NXP100 is a late-stage Factor B inhibitor with the potential to become an effective therapy in multiple complement-mediated diseases and provide a convenience advantage as a once-daily oral treatment option for these diseases requiring life-long treatment,” Nuvectis CEO Ron Bentsur said in the release.

The PNH market size is projected to surpass $5 billion in 2026, with AstraZeneca’s Alexion injectable C5 inhibitor drugs Soliris and Ultomiris expected to make up the bulk sum of that total, according to the release. Then there’s Novartis’ Fabhalta, which launched in 2024 as the only FDA-approved complement Factor B inhibitor. Nuvectis believes its newly acquired candidate could have a convenience edge over Fabhalta, which is administered orally twice a day.

In late-stage PNH trials, treatment with either NXP100 or Fabhalta proved superior to treatment with C5 inhibitors, with a comparable effect for NXP100 and Fabhalta, according to Nuvectis.

Meanwhile, NXP200 (coded by Haisco as HSK42360) is an oral paradox-breaker BRAF inhibitor—a next-gen version of BRAF inhibitors designed to be more selective and avoid activating some of the cell pathways that older versions trigger. The program is being studied in a Phase 1b study in China for BRAF V600X-mutated and Class II/III non-V600-mutated solid tumor malignancies, which include colorectal cancer, melanoma and non-small-cell lung cancer, among others.

Under the terms of the deal, Haisco could collect up to $1.42 billion in biobucks, plus tiered royalties. In order for the pact to close, Nuvectis must meet several financing conditions to prove it has enough money to advance the licensed products.

The deal propels public biotech Nuvectis into late-stage development. Previously, Nuvectis’ most advanced asset was NXP900, an oral small molecule inhibitor being studied in an ongoing Phase 1b study for advanced cancers.