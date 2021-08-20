Former Google Health Exec to Take the Helm at Cerner

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Health information technology services provider Cerner has appointed former Google Health boss David Feinberg as its new chief executive and president effective October 1, 2021.

Dr. Feinberg takes over from Brent Shafer, who previously announced that he was stepping down as chairman and CEO. Cerner president Donald Trigg is also leaving the company.

In addition to taking a key role in Cerner, Feinberg will be joining the Board of Directors. The board has also announced that the positions of chairman and CEO would be split and that William Zollars, who has been a member of the board since May 2005, would serve as independent chairman starting October 1.

"Over the past few months, our Board conducted an extensive search for a CEO candidate with the expertise and ability to effectively capitalize on the opportunities in the market we serve. With his exceptional track record of leading and innovating programs to improve patient care, technology experience, and industry expertise, we believe Dr. Feinberg is the ideal CEO to lead Cerner in its next chapter of growth and success," said Mitch Daniels, a member of the Cerner board and chairman of the Nominating, Governance, and Public Policy Committee, in a statement.

Dr. Feinberg was most recently the vice president of Google Health. Prior to that, he served as president and CEO of Geisinger, where he oversaw 13 hospital campuses, a 600,000-member health plan, research centers, and various projects. He also was the CEO of UCLA's hospitals and associate vice chancellor of UCLA Health Sciences, and president of the UCLA Health System. Dr. Feinberg is a renowned speaker and co-author of "ProvenCare."

Zollars, on the other hand, has served as lead independent director at Cerner since April 2019. He was the former chairman, president, and CEO of YRC Worldwide, now known as YRC Freight, and Yellow Transportation president. He has held various executive roles with Eastman Kodak and serves on the board of Prologis.

"Cerner will be well-served under Dr. Feinberg's capable leadership. He has had an exceptional career in healthcare, and his industry expertise, patient-centric mindset, and organizational leadership experience make him ideally qualified to lead the company through its next chapter. I am delighted to work closely with Dr. Feinberg as we begin the transition," commented outgoing executive Shafer.

Global executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles assisted in the search process for Cerner's new leadership.