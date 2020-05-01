During COVID-19, Biotech Professionals Feel Isolated and Less Productive

A vaccine for COVID-19 is unlikely to be ready in 2020, according to biopharma professionals responding to the BioSpace Workplace Survey: The Impact of COVID-19 – Spring 2020. Only 25% of respondents thought a vaccine might be possible this year.

“Vaccines are not the kind of things that ought to be rushed through safety protocols,” Talli Somekh, CEO and co-founder of Erisyon, told BioSpace. “They are incredibly powerful tools for preventing the spread of illnesses like COVID-19, but it would be wildly irresponsible to deploy a sub-optimal solution that would, at best, give people a false sense of security and, at worst, cause unintended damage. Therefore, it is not likely that we will have a vaccine available this year.”