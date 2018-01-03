Top Biotech Analyst IDs 2 Winners for 2018
Published: Jan 03, 2018
A top biotech stock analyst predicts it will be a very happy New Year for investors in two of the state’s biggest public drugmakers.
In a note on Tuesday, Geoffrey Porges at Leerink Partners identified Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALXN) as his top two picks among large cap biotechs in 2018, citing their continued dominance in two medical areas.
Alexion is slated to move into its new headquarters in Boston’s Seaport District in mid-2018, a couple blocks from where Vertex is located.