AstraZeneca’s Alexion on Monday secured the fourth indication for Ultomiris, which can now be used to treat the rare autoimmune condition neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder.
At the center of the deal is Amolyt Pharma’s late-stage candidate eneboparatide for the rare disease hypoparathyroidism. AstraZeneca also gains ownership of AZP-3813, which is being assessed for acromegaly in a Phase I trial.
After nearly seven years, the company’s rare diseases arm Alexion has reached a settlement in an investors’ lawsuit over alleged unethical sales practices for its hemoglobinuria therapy Soliris.
After its prostate cancer therapy was not included in Medicare’s initial drug price negotiation list, Astellas dismissed its Inflation Reduction Act lawsuit this week, while Illumina got new leadership.
Seeking to deepen its neurology and rare disease pipelines, AstraZeneca’s Alexion has joined forces with Verge Genomics to leverage its artificial intelligence platform in drug discovery and development.
The British drugmaker’s rare disease subsidiary Alexion will take on a number of Pfizer’s preclinical gene therapy programs and technologies to advance its genomic medicines pipeline.
In a Phase III trial comparing Novartis’ experimental iptacopan against AstraZeneca’s Soliris and Ultomiris in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, iptacopan demonstrated superiority.
AstraZeneca is acquiring LogicBio Therapeutics in a deal worth $68 million. The deal bolsters AstraZeneca’s efforts to braoden its portfolio in genomics and rare diseases.
AstraZeneca’s rare disease subsidiary Alexion posted positive late-stage results from a potential complementary treatment for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.
