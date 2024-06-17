SUBSCRIBE
Alexion

NEWS
FDA
AstraZeneca’s Ultomiris Wins FDA Approval for Rare Autoimmune Disease
AstraZeneca’s Alexion on Monday secured the fourth indication for Ultomiris, which can now be used to treat the rare autoimmune condition neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder.
March 26, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Deals
AstraZeneca Boosts Rare Disease Portfolio with $1.05B Amolyt Acquisition
At the center of the deal is Amolyt Pharma’s late-stage candidate eneboparatide for the rare disease hypoparathyroidism. AstraZeneca also gains ownership of AZP-3813, which is being assessed for acromegaly in a Phase I trial.
March 14, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Policy
AstraZeneca’s Alexion Reaches $125M Settlement in Soliris Sales Lawsuit
After nearly seven years, the company’s rare diseases arm Alexion has reached a settlement in an investors’ lawsuit over alleged unethical sales practices for its hemoglobinuria therapy Soliris.
September 15, 2023
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Business
Week in Review: Astellas Withdraws IRA Lawsuit, New Illumina CEO and More
After its prostate cancer therapy was not included in Medicare’s initial drug price negotiation list, Astellas dismissed its Inflation Reduction Act lawsuit this week, while Illumina got new leadership.
September 8, 2023
3 min read
Greg Slabodkin
Business
AstraZeneca Signs AI-Powered Drug Discovery Pact with Verge
Seeking to deepen its neurology and rare disease pipelines, AstraZeneca’s Alexion has joined forces with Verge Genomics to leverage its artificial intelligence platform in drug discovery and development.
September 8, 2023
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Business
AstraZeneca, Pfizer Ink Potential $1B Gene Therapy Deal
The British drugmaker’s rare disease subsidiary Alexion will take on a number of Pfizer’s preclinical gene therapy programs and technologies to advance its genomic medicines pipeline.
July 28, 2023
2 min read
Kate Goodwin
Drug Development
Novartis’ PNH Treatment Bests AstraZeneca’s in Phase III Trial
In a Phase III trial comparing Novartis’ experimental iptacopan against AstraZeneca’s Soliris and Ultomiris in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, iptacopan demonstrated superiority.
October 24, 2022
2 min read
Mark Terry
Business
AstraZeneca Acquires LogicBio for $68 Million to Bolster Genomics Pipeline
AstraZeneca is acquiring LogicBio Therapeutics in a deal worth $68 million. The deal bolsters AstraZeneca’s efforts to braoden its portfolio in genomics and rare diseases.
October 3, 2022
2 min read
Mark Terry
Drug Development
AstraZeneca’s Complementary PNH Treatment Hits the Mark in Phase III
AstraZeneca’s rare disease subsidiary Alexion posted positive late-stage results from a potential complementary treatment for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.
September 16, 2022
3 min read
Alex Keown
IN THE PRESS
Business
AstraZeneca demonstrates commitment to patients living with amyloidosis at the 2024 International Symposium on Amyloidosis (ISA)
May 23, 2024
13 min read
Business
JCR Pharmaceuticals Announces Achievement of Milestone Using J-Brain Cargo® Technology for Neurodegenerative Disease in Research Collaboration with Alexion
March 19, 2024
4 min read
Drug Development
Long-term ALPHA Phase III trial data showed danicopan as add-on to ULTOMIRIS® or SOLIRIS® sustained clinical improvements in subset of patients with PNH experiencing clinically significant extravascular hemolysis
December 10, 2023
29 min read
Business
Verge Genomics Announces Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Drug Discovery Collaboration with Alexion for Rare Neurodegenerative and Neuromuscular Diseases
September 8, 2023
3 min read
BioCapital
Alexion advances commitment to transform patient outcomes in rare neurological diseases at AAN 2023
March 2, 2023
21 min read
Ultomiris approved in Canada for adults with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG)
January 17, 2023
7 min read
Deals
Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, Completes Acquisition of LogicBio® Therapeutics
November 16, 2022
5 min read
Drug Development
ULTOMIRIS® (ravulizumab-cwvz) showed zero relapses in adults with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) with median treatment duration of 73 weeks
October 27, 2022
21 min read
BioCapital
Alexion aims to advance NMOSD treatment landscape with exceptional ULTOMIRIS® (ravulizumab-cwvz) efficacy data at ECTRIMS 2022
October 12, 2022
11 min read
Drug Development
Danicopan (ALXN2040) Add-On to ULTOMIRIS® (ravulizumab-cwvz) or SOLIRIS® (eculizumab) Met Primary Endpoint in ALPHA Phase III Trial for Patients with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
September 16, 2022
20 min read
