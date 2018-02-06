Meet the UK Biotech Developing a Vaccine for Every Type of Flu

A biotech spun out of Oxford University is aiming to develop a universal flu vaccine — and phase 2 trials could be completed by the end of next year.

The company, Vaccitech, says the vaccine — unlike those now found on the market — does not target surface antibodies. Instead, it works from the center of the virus where there are few components which can change the virus strain.

"It should protect people against pandemic strains and that would be hugely valuable to have," Vaccitech co-founder Adrian Hill told CNBC on Friday.