Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel T cell immunotherapeutics that guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity and cancer. The company stands apart through its broad pipeline, built around four proprietary platform technologies;ChAdOx, MVA, SNAP-TI and SNAP-CI. These platforms are enabling the company to develop antigen-specific immunotherapeutics that aim to optimize the disease-fighting capabilities of T cells and guide them towards a healthy balance. Leading the way with a passion for science embodies everything we do at Barinthus Biotherapeutics – even our new name. Barinthus was the name of the mythological navigator who guided the legendary King Arthur of Britain by ship to the island of Avalon to be healed after he was wounded. Like Barinthus, our company aims to be a strong and resilient guide, navigating those that rely on us toward better health. In this most important journey, our vessel is the power of science and our expertise to harness it in directing the immune system to help people overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. While our eyes are keenly focused on moving science forward, we also draw inspiration from the past. Aligning the name of our company with an Arthurian legend is a nod to our rich UK-based history as a dedicated steward of science and unwavering champion of patients. If the past is prologue for the future, then we proudly embrace the values and technological approach that continue to be the hallmark and fabric of our company – now more than ever as we blaze on as Barinthus Biotherapeutics.

20400 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD US
Tel: 4.41866E+11
Press Releases
Barinthus Bio Reports Second Quarter 2024 Update on Corporate Developments and Financial Results
August 8, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Barinthus Bio to Present VTP-300 Clinical Data Updates at EASL Congress 2024
May 22, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Business
Barinthus Bio Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Update on Corporate Developments
May 13, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Business
Barinthus Bio Names Experienced Physician, Leon Hooftman, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer
May 1, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Drug Development
Barinthus Bio Announces Topline Data from Phase 1b/2 APOLLO Trial of VTP-200 in Persistent High-Risk Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Infections
April 18, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Business
Barinthus Bio Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Update on Corporate Developments
March 20, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Business
Barinthus Bio Provides a Financial Update and Announces Anticipated 2024 Corporate Milestones
January 5, 2024
 · 
7 min read
New partnership aims to advance vaccine against MERS coronavirus
December 21, 2023
 · 
10 min read
Barinthus Bio Presents Interim Data from Phase 2b HBV003 Trial and Phase 2a AB-729-202 Trial in Collaboration with Arbutus Biopharma in Chronic HBV Patients at AASLD
November 9, 2023
 · 
15 min read
Business
Barinthus Bio Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments
November 9, 2023
 · 
12 min read
