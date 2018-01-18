GlaxoSmithKline CEO Continues Restructuring With Job Cuts in Africa





GlaxoSmithKline is cutting jobs in Africa and restructuring in more than two dozen countries across the continent, reversing earlier expansion efforts as new Chief Executive Emma Walmsley tries to make the U.K. drugmaker more competitive.

Glaxo will stop marketing and promotion to health-care professionals, relying instead on distributors in 29 sub-Saharan markets, the London-based company said in an emailed response to questions Wednesday. The move will lead to job losses, a spokesman said, declining to give a number.