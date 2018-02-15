2 Biotechs With the Potential of Doubling Investors' Cash





A handful of investment-bank analysts think Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX), and Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) have what it takes to more than double your money. It's not unusual for biotech stocks to deliver huge gains, but there's always a lot that can go wrong along the way.

To help you decide if any of these small-cap players are worth the risk, here's what you need to know about the opportunities and challenges they're facing right now.