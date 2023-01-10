Amgen Boasts Lucrative Acquisitions, Drug Updates, Burgeoning Biosimilars at JPM

Courtesy of Getty Images

Not even a month after purchasing rare disease company Horizon Therapeutics Amgen came to the 41st J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco to tout more than just this feather in its hat.

In a presentation led by Robert J. Bradway, Amgen chairman and chief executive officer, the company covered recent acquisitions, Repatha and Lumakras updates, biosimilars and its broader financial outlook.

Acquisitions

In December, Amgen acquired Horizon Therapeutics

Bradway said the acquisition stood to:

Strengthen Amgen’s portfolio of first-in-class / best-in-class innovative therapeutics

Leverage Amgen’s decades of commercial and medical leadership in inflammation and nephrology

Besides Horizon, Amgen completed the integration of ChemoCentryx in October 2022, a biopharma company focused on orally-administered therapeutics for $52 per share in cash, an aggregate merger of $3.7 billion. Bradway reported the integration of the portfolio is going well.

Repatha and Lumakras

Bradway said global sales of their top nine products, covering inflammation, oncology and general medicine, showed 16% volume growth by the third quarter of 2022, totaling $10.5 billion.

Biosimilars

Bradway said Amgen’s biosimilars continue to show gradual but stable growth.

Amjevita (Humira) will launch in the U.S. on January 31st.

More broadly, Amgen expects additional biosimilars to launch within the decade with potentially lucrative results.

Five biosimilars launched in 2021 racked up $2.2 billion in revenue. By 2030, Bradway projected at least 11 biosimilars to be at play and predicted Amgen to see more than double the 2021 revenue as a result.

Financial Outlook

Though it’s “disciplined capital allocation,” Bradway projected a bountiful future for Amgen through 2030.

Here’s how:

Executed strategic transactions to invest in external innovation

Acquired ChemoCentryx and Horizon Therapeutics

Invested $4 billion in research and development

Expect $1 billion in capital expenditures (manufacturing facilities in Ohio North Carolina

Increased dividend by 10%

Repurchased $6 billion in shares

Featured Jobs on BioSpace