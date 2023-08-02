Apogee Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming August Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO and WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APGE), a biotechnology company advancing differentiated biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other inflammatory and immunology indications, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

2023 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference - August 8, 2023

Stifel Biotech Summer Summit - August 14-16, 2023

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APGE) is a biotechnology company seeking to develop differentiated biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (“AD”), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (“COPD”) and other inflammatory and immunology indications with high unmet need. Apogee’s antibody programs are designed to overcome limitations of existing therapies by targeting well-established mechanisms of action and incorporating advanced antibody engineering to optimize half-life and other properties. The Company’s two most advanced programs are APG777 and APG808, which are being initially developed for the treatment of AD and COPD, respectively. Based on a broad pipeline and depth of expertise, the Company believes it can deliver value and meaningful benefit to patients underserved by today’s standard of care. For more information, please visit www.apogeetherapeutics.com.

