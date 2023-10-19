Anumana Appoints Maulik Nanavaty as CEO

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Anumana, Inc., a leading AI-driven health technology company and portfolio company of nference, today announced that Maulik Nanavaty has joined Anumana as chief executive officer and member of the Board of Directors. Murali Aravamudan, co-founder of Anumana and nference, has transitioned to executive chairman of the Anumana Board of Directors while continuing as CEO of nference. Nanavaty will lead Anumana through a period of growth as the company begins deploying and commercializing its multi-indication ECG-AI platform technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231019420956/en/

Maulik Nanavaty has joined Anumana as chief executive officer and member of the Board of Directors. He will lead Anumana through a period of growth as the company begins deploying and commercializing its multi-indication ECG-AI platform technology. Source: Anumana, Inc.

Nanavaty joins Anumana after 18 years at Boston Scientific, where he served as a senior executive with extensive commercial and operational medical device experience in U.S. and international markets. Most recently, Nanavaty was senior vice president and president of Neuromodulation at Boston Scientific, leading the development and commercialization of microelectronic implantable technologies and software used to treat neurological diseases and other chronic conditions. Prior to this role, he served as president of Boston Scientific Japan, and previously vice president and general manager of Interventional Cardiology, Boston Scientific Japan. Prior to Boston Scientific, Nanavaty spent 16 years in various executive positions at Baxter International.

“It is a delight to announce and welcome Maulik as the new CEO of Anumana on the heels of the recent FDA clearance of our breakthrough ECG-AI LEF device,” said Aravamudan. “Maulik’s decades of experience developing and bringing to market innovative medical products globally is exactly what is needed to build Anumana into a best-in-class multimodal cardiovascular AI enterprise. I am confident his leadership will play a pivotal role in guiding Anumana through its next phase of growth.”

Anumana’s ECG-AI platform represents a breakthrough approach to ECG interpretation, enabling identification of hidden cardiovascular diseases from standard ECGs at the point of care, for which effective, lifesaving treatments may be available. The company’s lead algorithm, ECG-AI LEF, recently received FDA clearance for detecting low ejection fraction, a common undiagnosed indicator of heart failure,1 a prevalent progressive disease that affects over 6 million people in the U.S. and is associated with a significant total annual healthcare cost.2 In addition to the breakthrough ECG-AI LEF, Anumana’s expansive development pipeline includes three additional algorithms with FDA breakthrough designation. The company has multiple ongoing partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to further develop and commercialize algorithms in the pipeline.

“Anumana’s mission to unlock the electrical language of the heart in order to improve patient care is incredibly inspiring, and I am grateful for the opportunity to lead its continued progress,” said Nanavaty. “The company has accomplished fast-paced disruptive innovation within just two years since its founding, in close partnership with Mayo Clinic’s world-renowned cardiologists and business collaborators. Together, we will build on and accelerate this evidence-based innovative platform, bringing our unique AI-based portfolio of cardiac disease related products to market globally, with real-world evidence in transforming patient outcomes.”

In addition to his role as CEO of Anumana, Nanavaty joins nference as president, Ventures. He will continue to serve as a board member of Rani Therapeutics, a publicly listed biotherapeutics company. Nanavaty earned a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the University of Illinois and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago.

About Anumana

Anumana is a leading AI-driven health technology company leveraging cutting-edge AI and industry-leading translational science to unlock the electrical language of the heart as never done before. The company was founded by nference and Mayo Clinic to leverage the clinical and technical expertise of both organizations to develop innovative AI technology applied to ECG, electrophysiology, and hemodynamics, from an investigational resource to a clinically meaningful tool for clinicians to advance patient care. Anumana’s software-as-a-medical device (SaMD) solutions aim to detect hidden diseases using ECG-AI algorithms to enhance and improve care through real-time AI insights. Anumana SaMDs are designed for real-world physician use, integrating into existing workflows at the point of care to reduce costs and enhance quality of life. Anumana utilizes the nference nSights platform to design, develop, and train new algorithms, and its pipeline of algorithms have been evaluated in retrospective and prospective studies across various institutions both nationally and internationally, including nearly 100 peer-reviewed publications to date. In addition to the company’s first FDA-cleared algorithm, ECG-AI LEF, to detect low left ventricular ejection fraction, three Anumana algorithms (cardiac amyloidosis, pulmonary hypertension, and hyperkalemia) have received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation and are currently undergoing rigorous clinical validation to support additional regulatory submissions.

Anumana was named one of Fierce MedTech’s Fierce 15 companies for 2022. For more information, visit anumana.ai and follow Anumana on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

About nference

Through its powerful technology platform and software, nference is transforming healthcare by making biomedical knowledge computable. Its partnerships with major academic medical centers empower nference to synthesize decades of institutional knowledge, producing real-world evidence (RWE) in real time by converting large amounts of de-identified data into deep insights to advance discovery and development of diagnostics and therapeutics. Its proprietary AI-enabled software platform, nSights, harnesses the power of federated learning to accelerate life sciences research, development, and clinical care in significant ways, including biomarker discovery and validation, RWE generation leveraging real-world data, early disease detection, public health policy generation and validation, and more. nference is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. Follow nference on LinkedIn and Twitter. Visit us at www.nference.com.

References

Jaskanwal D Sara, Takumi Toya, Riad Taher, Amir Lerman, Bernard J Gersh, Nandan S Anavekar. Asymptomatic Left Ventricle Systolic Dysfunction. European Cardiology Review 2020, 15:e13; https://doi.org/10.15420/ecr.2019.14 Khazanie P, Allen LA. Systematizing Heart Failure Population Health. Heart Fail Clin. 2020 Oct;16(4):457-466. doi: 10.1016/j.hfc.2020.06.006. Epub 2020 Jul 21. PMID: 32888640; PMCID: PMC7737815; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7737815/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231019420956/en/