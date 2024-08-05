Antennova Announces CD73 Small Molecule Inhibitor Accepted for Mini Oral Presentation at ESMO Congress 2024

BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Antennova, a clinical-stage biotech company focused on oncology today announced that the orally administered CD73 small molecule inhibitor ATN-037 (also known as ATG-037) has been accepted for Mini Oral presentation at the 2024 European Society of Medical Oncology Congress (EMSO Congress 2024), taking place from September 13th to September 17th at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain.

Details of the Presentation:

ATN-037 (CD73 Oral Small Molecule Inhibitor)

Title: A First-In-Human Phase I/Ib study of ATG-037 Monotherapy and Combination Therapy with Pembrolizumab in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumours – STAMINA-01

Abstract: 6067

Presentation Number: 997MO

Date: September 16, 2024

Lecture Time:

10:50 AM – 10:55 AM (Central European Summer Time)

4:50 AM – 4:55 AM (US Eastern Time)

About Antennova

Antennova, a Delaware corporation and a subsidiary of Antengene (HKEX: 6996), is a clinical-stage biotech company specialized in developing innovative therapeutics that target the critical biological mechanisms that enable cancers to evade and resist treatment by current drugs. Antennova is developing a pipeline of oncology candidates that can potentially enhance the effectiveness of standard therapies, reverse checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) resistance, and target “cold tumors” that are not responsive to the current CPI therapies.

Antennova has achieved significant milestones which include advancing and developing 4 clinical stage programs: ATN-031: anti-CD24 monoclonal antibody; ATN-037: CD73 orally administered small molecule inhibitor; ATN-022: Claudin 18.2 ADC; and ATN-101: anti-PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has awarded Orphan Drug Designations to ATN-022, for gastric and pancreatic cancers, and to ATN-101, for pancreatic cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements made in this document relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this document. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this document completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this document, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this document. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development.

