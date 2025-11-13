Ananda Scientific and Benta Sign Memorandum on Advancing Treatments for PTSD

WILMINGTON, Del. & LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#UCLA--Ananda Scientific Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company advancing innovative therapies for high-impact neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Benta SAS. The MOU expresses the parties’ intent to explore a potential collaboration focused on accelerating the development and future availability of a new treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in Europe and the Middle East/North Africa (MENA) region.

PTSD is a chronic and debilitating condition that affects millions of people worldwide. Despite its significant prevalence and devastating impact on patients, families, and communities, there has been no new approved drug for PTSD in over two decades — underscoring a critical unmet medical need.

As part of its clinical development pipeline, Ananda Scientific is currently advancing Nantheia™, an investigational drug product being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of PTSD. Under the terms of the MOU, Ananda Scientific will continue to lead all aspects of clinical development, while Benta will focus on leveraging Benta’s manufacturing expertise and infrastructure to support potential future product development, scale-up, and regional distribution across Europe and the MENA region.

“This MOU represents an important step in our mission to deliver innovative therapies for neuropsychiatric disorders where patients have limited treatment options,” said Sohail Zaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Ananda Scientific Inc. “There is an urgent and growing global need for new therapies for PTSD. With our Nantheia™ clinical development program, we are advancing a promising candidate through rigorous clinical evaluation, and potential collaborations such as this can help ensure readiness for future manufacturing and distribution.”

“At Benta, we are committed to supporting the advancement of transformative therapeutics that can have a real impact on patients’ lives,” said Bernard Tannoury, President of Benta SAS (France). “We are pleased to explore opportunities to contribute our manufacturing capabilities and technical expertise to support Ananda Scientific’s efforts in bringing innovative PTSD treatments to patients in Europe and the MENA region.”

This MOU underscores both companies’ shared interest in advancing mental health care through scientific innovation and high-quality pharmaceutical development aimed at improving outcomes for patients affected by PTSD.

About Ananda Scientific Inc, USA

Ananda Scientific Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for neuro-psychiatric disorders. The company’s lead investigational program, Nantheia™, is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and other neuro-psychiatric indications. Leveraging an advanced drug delivery technology and a robust clinical pipeline, Ananda is committed to addressing major unmet medical needs through rigorous clinical research and global partnerships.

About Benta SAS, France

Benta SAS is a France-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of high-quality pharmaceutical products. The company partners with leading innovators worldwide to advance next-generation therapeutics and improve access to breakthrough treatments across multiple therapeutic areas, with a growing focus on Europe and the MENA region.

Media Contact:

Christopher B. G. Moore

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Ananda Scientific Inc.

E-mail : media@anandascientific.com

Stephanie Sabra, Communications Manager - media inquiries

Benta SAS

E-mail: communication@benta-group.com

Rana Kateb, General Counsel - legal or transactional inquiries

Benta SAS

E-mail: rana.kateb@benta-group.com