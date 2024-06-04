Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMLX) (“Amylyx” or the “Company”) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat presentation at the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. The conference is being conducted in-person in Miami, Florida, and the fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 8:00 AM EDT.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “Events” in the Investor section of the Company’s website, https://investors.amylyx.com/news-events/events, and will be available for replay for 90 days following the event.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is committed to supporting and creating more moments for the neurodegenerative disease community through the discovery and development of innovative new treatments. Amylyx is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit amylyx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X, formerly known as Twitter. For investors, please visit investors.amylyx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240604442246/en/