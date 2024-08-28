Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) announced today that Bill Peters, CFO, and Tony Marrs, EVP of Regulatory Affairs and Clinical Operations, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 10:15 am EST. For access, visit Amphastar’s Pharmaceuticals website at http://ir.amphastar.com. This webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Amphastar:

Amphastar is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically-challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient products. Most of the Company’s finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. More information is available at the Company’s website at www.amphastar.com.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release and in the conference call referenced above that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to our expectations regarding future financial performance and business trends, our future growth, sales and marketing of our products, market size and expansion, product portfolio, product development, the timing of FDA filings or approvals, including the DMFs of ANP, the timing of product launches, acquisitions and other matters related to our pipeline of product candidates, the timing and results of clinical trials, the prospective benefits of the acquisition of BAQSIMI®, including its potential for continued revenue growth, the success of our integration of BAQSIMI®, and other future events. These statements are not facts but rather are based on Amphastar’s historical performance and our current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our business, operations, and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Amphastar’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Amphastar’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 29, 2024, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on May 10, 2024, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on August 9, 2024. In particular, there can be no guarantee that the acquisition of BAQSIMI® will be beneficial to our business, that any event, change or other circumstance could cause the results of the acquisition and integration of BAQSIMI® into our product portfolio to differ from Amphastar’s expectation, that all or any of the contingent consideration will be payable on the terms described herein or at all, or that Amphastar can reliably predict the impact of BAQSIMI® on its financial results or financial guidance. You can locate these reports through our website at http://ir.amphastar.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of the release. Amphastar undertakes no obligation to revise or update information or any forward-looking statements in this press release or the conference call referenced above to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available or if subsequent events cause our expectations to change.

