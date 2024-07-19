Amarin Receives National Reimbursement for VAZKEPA® (icosapent ethyl) in Portugal

-- Portuguese Ministry of Health approves VAZKEPA® (icosapent ethyl) for national reimbursement to reduce the risk of cardiovascular (CV) events in patients with established cardiovascular disease (CVD)1 --

-- Approval marks eighth national reimbursement of VAZKEPA® in Europe --

DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today announces that the Portuguese Ministry of Health has approved VAZKEPA® (icosapent ethyl) for national reimbursement to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in adult statin-treated patients at high cardiovascular risk and elevated triglycerides (≥ 150 mg/ml [≥ 1.7 mmol/l) and established cardiovascular disease, or diabetes and at least one other cardiovascular risk factor1. The national reimbursement will now allow Amarin to begin commercialization efforts of VAZKEPA across Portugal as of August 1, 2024.

According to Statistics Portugal (Instituto Nacional de Estatística - INE), the prevalence of established cardiovascular disease in the adult population between 45 and 79 years of age in Portugal is 10.7%2. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular risk factors in the country has resulted in more than 35,000 annual deaths from cardiovascular disease, constituting 29% of the total mortality in 20173. These figures demonstrate a clear need for action to reduce the immense burden of this disease on patients, their families, and the Portuguese healthcare system.

“With the approval and reimbursement of VAZKEPA in Portugal, Portuguese cardiovascular patients and physicians now have access to an important new treatment option backed by strong clinical results to reduce cardiovascular risk and improve health outcomes,” said Aaron Berg, President and CEO of Amarin. “This approval marks the eighth national reimbursement of VAZKEPA in Europe, where we have intellectual property protection into 2039. This approval also adds a new territory and opportunity to reinforce the value of VAZKEPA for patients and accelerate our European growth.”

Amarin continues to advance its pricing and reimbursement discussions in a number of other European markets to drive patient access across the region and will share updates as these become available.

_______________

1Infarmed, Relatório de avaliação de financiamento público de Vazkepa (eicosapente de etilo). Available: https://www.infarmed.pt/web/infarmed/infarmed?p_p_id=101&p_p_lifecycle=0&p_p_state=maximized&p_p_mode=view&_101_struts_action=%2Fasset_publisher%2Fview_content&_101_returnToFullPageURL=%2Fweb%2Finfarmed%2Finfarmed&_101_assetEntryId=10172031&_101_type=document&inheritRedirect=false&redirect=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.infarmed.pt%2Fweb%2Finfarmed%2Finfarmed%3Fp_p_id%3D3%26p_p_lifecycle%3D0%26p_p_state%3Dmaximized%26p_p_mode%3Dview%26_3_redirect%3D%252Fweb%252Finfarmed%252Finfarmed%26_3_keywords%3Dvazkepa%2B%2528eicosapente%2Bde%26_3_groupId%3D15786%26_3_struts_action%3D%252Fsearch%252Fsearch

2 “Portal do INE.” https://www.ine.pt/xportal/xmain?xpid=INE&xpgid=ine_indicadores&indOcorrCod=0007307&contexto=bd&selTab=tab2 (accessed Oct. 20, 2022).

3 Cristina Gavina 1,2, Daniel Seabra Carvalho 1,3, Marisa Pardal 4 , Marta Afonso-Silva 4, Diana Grangeia 4, Ricardo Jorge Dinis-Oliveira 5,6,7,8 , Francisco Araújo 9,† and Tiago Taveira-Gomes (The LATINO Study) J. Clin. Med. 2022, 11, 6825. https://doi.org/10.3390/jcm11226825, https://www.mdpi.com/journal/jcm



About Amarin

Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, Zug in Switzerland, and other countries in Europe as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world. We are committed to increasing the scientific understanding of the cardiovascular risk that persists beyond traditional therapies and advancing the treatment of that risk.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including beliefs about the potential for VASCEPA (marketed as VAZKEPA in Europe); beliefs about icosapent ethyl (IPE)’s role concerning appropriate patients suffering from cardiovascular disease (CVD) and potential population health impact, as well as general beliefs about the safety and effectiveness of VASCEPA. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks associated with an investment in Amarin can be found in Amarin’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Amarin’s annual report on Form 10-K for the full year ended 2023. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Amarin undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. Amarin’s forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of significant transactions the company may enter into, such as mergers, acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures or any material agreements that Amarin may enter into, amend or terminate. Availability of Other Information About Amarin communicates with its investors and the public using the company website (www.amarincorp.com) and the investor relations website (amarincorp.com/investor-relations), including but not limited to investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Amarin posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Amarin encourages investors, the media and others interested in Amarin to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Amarin’s investor relations website and may include social media channels. The contents of Amarin’s website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Availability of Other Information About Amarin

Investors and others should note that Amarin communicates with its investors and the public using the company website (www.amarincorp.com), the investor relations website (investor.amarincorp.com), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor FAQs, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Amarin posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Amarin encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Amarin to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Amarin’s investor relations website and may include social media channels. The contents of Amarin’s website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Amarin Contact Information

Investor & Media Inquiries:

Mark Marmur

Amarin Corporation plc

PR@amarincorp.com