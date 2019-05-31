ALX Oncology to Present at Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, Ireland & BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ALX Oncology, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies to block the CD47 myeloid checkpoint mechanism, today announced that Jaume Pons, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. ET at the Grand Hyatt in New York, NY.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint mechanism, which is exploited by cancer cells to evade the immune system. Our lead candidate, ALX148, is a fusion protein comprised of an engineered high affinity CD47 binding domain of SIRPα linked to an inactive Fc region of human immunoglobulin. ALX148 is designed to maximize the clinical benefit of antibody-based therapies and is in clinical development for a broad range of tumor types. www.alxoncology.com

