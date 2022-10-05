ALX Oncology Announces Trials in Progress Abstracts Accepted for Poster Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced the acceptance of two Trials in Progress abstracts related to ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, the Company’s Phase 2 head and neck cancer studies in collaboration with Merck (known as MSD outside the US and Canada), at the SITC 37th Annual Meeting in Boston, MA, from November 8–12, 2022.

Poster Presentation Details

Title: A phase 2 study of evorpacept (ALX148) in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC); ASPEN-03

Abstract Number: 678

Session Date and Time: November 10-11, 2022, from 9:00 am – 9:00 pm ET

Location: Poster Hall

Title: A phase 2 study of evorpacept (ALX148) in combination with pembrolizumab and chemotherapy in patients with advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC); ASPEN-04

Abstract Number: 676

Session Date and Time: November 10-11, 2022, from 9:00 am – 9:00 pm ET

Location: Poster Hall

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a publicly traded, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology’s lead product candidate, evorpacept, is a next generation CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated, proprietary Fc domain. Evorpacept has demonstrated promising clinical responses across a range of hematologic and solid malignancies in combination with a number of leading anti-cancer agents. ALX Oncology intends to continue clinical development of evorpacept for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications and hematologic malignancies.





