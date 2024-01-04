SUBSCRIBE
Alternative funding strategies to discuss at JPM with Halia Therapeutics, the ADDF and Triumvira Immunologics

January 4, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

BioSpace and guests from Halia Therapeutics, Triumvira Immunologics and the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation discuss alternative financing strategies to consider for 2024. Listen now.

The last year has demonstrated that a sound financing strategy and compelling company narrative are essential to securing funding – it’s become more important than ever that investors are excited before taking the plunge. Given the current economic environment that is causing challenges in biopharma, how should companies be approaching funding in 2024?

Listen to this discussion on different kinds of funding options available, how companies can optimize their chances to secure funding and how they should be assessing VCs in addition to alternative partners – particularly if your company will be seeking funding at JPM next week. Our host and guests also discuss current challenges, how to weather adversity, and what investment trends are anticipated for next year.

You can also ⁠watch the roundtable⁠ on BioSpace.

Guests

⁠Jeff Burton⁠, CFO, Halia Therapeutics

⁠Karen Harris⁠, CFO and Head of Mission-Related Investing, The Alzheimer’s Drug Foundation

⁠Rob Williamson⁠, President and COO, Triumvira Immunologics

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as paid custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

