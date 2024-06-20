Allogene Therapeutics Initiates Pivotal Phase 2 Trial Investigating Cemacabtagene Ansegedleucel (cema-cel), an Allogeneic CAR T Product, as Part of First Line Treatment for Patients with Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL) Likely to Relapse

ALPHA3 Trial Has the Potential to Position Cema-cel as Part of First Line (1L) Treatment for LBCL to Improve Cure Rates

First Prospective Trial to Incorporate the Foresight Diagnostics’s Investigational CLARITY ™ Test to Identify Patients with LBCL Who Have Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) and are Likely to Relapse Following Standard 1L Treatment

Unique Profile of Investigational AlloCAR T™ Products May Expand Access to CAR T within Community Cancer Centers where Most 1L Patients are Managed

ALPHA3 Expected to Complete Enrollment in 1H 2026; BLA Submission Anticipated in 2027

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and BOULDER, Colo., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) products, and Foresight Diagnostics (Foresight), a leader in ultra-sensitive liquid biopsy-based minimal residual disease (MRD) detection, today announced the initiation of the pivotal Phase 2 ALPHA3 trial evaluating the use of cemacabtagene ansegedleucel (cema-cel) as part of the first line (1L) treatment regimen for newly diagnosed LBCL patients who are likely to relapse after standard 1L treatment and need further therapy.

“The transformative impact that the ALPHA3 trial could have on the treatment of first line LBCL is hard to overstate,” said David Chang, M.D., Ph.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Allogene. “Our investigational allogeneic CAR T product is designed to eliminate the complex logistics that have hindered autologous CAR T adoption to date and open the door for access by doctors in the community setting. ALPHA3 will proactively offer this potentially curative modality only to those patients who are likely to relapse.”

The ALPHA3 trial will screen patients who are likely to relapse after 1L treatment for enrollment in the trial by using the Foresight CLARITY™ Investigational Use Only (IUO) MRD test, powered by PhasED-Seq™, which recently received Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Leveraging CLARITY’s ultra-sensitive MRD technology, cema-cel will be administered as a one-time infusion immediately upon detection of MRD at the completion of six cycles of R-CHOP or other standard 1L chemoimmunotherapy regimen. When given as a “7th cycle” of frontline treatment to eligible patients with MRD, consolidation treatment with cema-cel has the potential to meaningfully improve 1L cure rates in LBCL.

“Following the FDA Advisory Committee’s recent recommendation to include MRD as an endpoint to accelerate clinical trials in multiple myeloma, the ALPHA3 trial is yet another step forward towards broader implementation of MRD detection in drug development and clinical decision making,” said Dr. Sandra Close, Chief Operating and Compliance Officer at Foresight Diagnostics. “We believe the Foresight CLARITY MRD platform has the performance to enable actionable treatment decisions at end of therapy when residual disease levels are challenging to detect using conventional methods.”

The ALPHA3 trial will be conducted in a wide array of cancer treatment centers, including community cancer centers where most earlier line patients seek care. This randomized study will enroll approximately 240 patients and is designed to demonstrate a meaningful improvement in event free survival (EFS) in patients treated with cema-cel relative to patients who receive the current standard of care (observation). Efficacy analyses are expected to occur in 2026 and will include an interim EFS analysis monitored by the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) in 1H 2026 and the data readout of the primary EFS analysis in 2H 2026 with a potential biologics license application (BLA) submission targeted for 2027.

About Foresight Diagnostics

Foresight Diagnostics is a privately-held cancer diagnostics company and CLIA-registered laboratory. Its liquid biopsy platform, Foresight CLARITY™, is a novel assay that measures minimal residual disease (MRD) with reported detection limits in parts per million1. The improved sensitivity of Foresight CLARITY has the potential to provide actionable information to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies to enable more personalized treatment approaches for patients with solid tumor and hematologic malignancies. For more information, please visit foresight-dx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . Foresight CLARITY™ IUO is an investigational device. Limited by United States Law to investigational use.

About Cemacabtagene Ansegedleucel (cema-cel)

Cemacabtagene ansegedleucel, or cema-cel is a next generation anti-CD19 AlloCAR T™ investigational product for the treatment of large B cell lymphoma (LBCL). In June 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to cema-cel in third line (3L) r/r LBCL. The ALPHA3 pivotal Phase 2 trial in first line (1L) consolidation for the treatment of LBCL launched in June 2024. Allogene has oncology rights to cema-cel in the US, EU and UK with options for rights in China and Japan.

About the ALPHA3 Trial

Over 60,000 patients are expected to be treated for LBCL annually in the US, the EU and the UK. While first line (1L) R-CHOP or other chemoimmunotherapy is effective for most patients, approximately 30% will relapse and require subsequent treatment. The current standard of care (SOC) after 1L treatment has been simply to “watch and wait” to see if the disease relapses. The pivotal Phase 2 ALPHA3 study takes advantage of cema-cel as a one-time, off-the-shelf treatment that can be administered immediately upon discovery of MRD following six cycles of R-CHOP or other chemoimmunotherapy, positioning it to become the standard “7th cycle” of frontline treatment available to all eligible patients with MRD.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer and autoimmune disease. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” CAR T cell product candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. For more information, please visit www.allogene.com , and follow Allogene Therapeutics on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

