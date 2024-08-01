Foresight Diagnostics
IN THE PRESS
Allogene Therapeutics Activates Three Community Cancer Centers as First Sites for the Pivotal Phase 2 ALPHA3 Trial Evaluating Cemacabtagene Ansegedleucel (cema-cel) as First Line Consolidation Treatment for Patients with Large B-Cell Lymphoma
Allogene Therapeutics Inc. announced that Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers, part of the US Oncology Network and Sarah Cannon Research Institute ; Astera Cancer Care, a multi-specialty community oncology practice and part of the OneOncology network; and Norton Cancer Institute, are open for enrollment in the pivotal Phase 2 ALPHA3 trial.
Allogene Therapeutics Initiates Pivotal Phase 2 Trial Investigating Cemacabtagene Ansegedleucel (cema-cel), an Allogeneic CAR T Product, as Part of First Line Treatment for Patients with Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL) Likely to Relapse
Allogene Therapeutics Inc. announced the initiation of the pivotal Phase 2 ALPHA3 trial evaluating the use of cemacabtagene ansegedleucel as part of the first line treatment regimen for newly diagnosed LBCL patients who are likely to relapse after standard 1L treatment and need further therapy.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer and autoimmune disease, today provided corporate updates and reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Allogene Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Business Update
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO) today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.
Allogene Therapeutics and Foresight Diagnostics Announce Partnership to Develop MRD-based In-Vitro Diagnostic for Use in ALPHA3, the First Pivotal Trial for Frontline Consolidation in Large B-Cell Lymphoma
Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Foresight Diagnostics announced a strategic partnership to develop a minimal residual disease in-vitro diagnostic to determine eligibility in ALPHA3, the first pivotal trial for first line consolidation treatment of large B-cell lymphoma.
Allogene Therapeutics Announces 2024 Platform Vision to Redefine the Future of CAR T Led by ALPHA3, the Industry’s First Pivotal Trial for Frontline Consolidation in Large B-Cell Lymphoma
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. announced its 2024 Platform Vision that redefines the future of CAR T by leveraging the unique attributes of allogeneic CAR T products.
Foresight Diagnostics Announces Six Presentations Highlighting the Utility of PhasED-Seq™ for Early and Accurate MRD Detection at the 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
Foresight Diagnostics, a leader in ultrasensitive minimal residual disease (MRD) detection testing, announced today that six studies utilizing their patented PhasED-Seq™ technology will be presented at the 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition (ASH 2023) taking place December 9-12, 2023, in San Diego, California.
Foresight Diagnostics Strengthens Leadership Team with Addition of Chief Business Officer John Truesdell
Foresight Diagnostics, a leading provider of ultrasensitive cancer detection tests, today announced the appointment of John Truesdell as Chief Business Officer.
