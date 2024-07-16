SUBSCRIBE
Alignment Healthcare to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024

ORANGE, Calif., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), will release its second quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, after market close. Following the release, the company will host a conference call to review its financial results at 5:30 p.m. EDT.

Conference Call Details
A live audio webcast will be available online at https://ir.alignmenthealth.com/. At the start of the conference call, participants may access the webcast at the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kd6mifpg

A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call at the same web links and will remain available for approximately 12 months.

About Alignment Health
Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health offers more than 50 benefits-rich, value-driven Medicare Advantage plans that serve 53 counties across six states. The company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. Based in California, the company’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for members every day. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit alignmenthealth.com.

Investor Contact
Harrison Zhuo
hzhuo@ahcusa.com

Media Contact
Priya Shah
mPR, Inc. for Alignment Health
alignment@mpublicrelations.com

