SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Akebia Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference - September 6, 2023

September 6, 2023 | 
1 min read

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. today announced that John Butler , Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 11, 2023.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John Butler, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference will take place September 11-13, 2023, in New York.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of Akebia’s website at https://ir.akebia.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available for approximately 90 days following the conference through the Investors section of Akebia’s website at https://ir.akebia.com.

About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Akebia Therapeutics Contact
Mercedes Carrasco
Mcarrasco@akebia.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akebia-therapeutics-to-present-at-hc-wainwright-global-investment-conference-301918518.html

SOURCE Akebia Therapeutics

Company Codes: NASDAQ-NMS:AKBA
Events Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
A closed sign hanging on the door of a business
Business
Big Pharma-Backed Ribon Therapeutics Shuts Down Business Operations
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Vertex Pharmaceuticals' headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts
Pipeline
Vertex Scraps Two Phase I AATD Candidates Following Disappointing Data
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac