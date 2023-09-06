Akebia Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference - September 6, 2023

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. today announced that John Butler , Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 11, 2023.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John Butler, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET.
The H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference will take place September 11-13, 2023, in New York.
A webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of Akebia’s website at https://ir.akebia.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available for approximately 90 days following the conference through the Investors section of Akebia’s website at https://ir.akebia.com.
