AIS Healthcare’s Advanced Infusion Care Announces Opening of Cockeysville, Maryland Pharmacy

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Advanced Infusion Care (AIC), a division of AIS Healthcare, today announced the opening of a new pharmacy location in Cockeysville, Maryland. This continued expansion to the Northeast provides a platform for the company to serve more patients and physicians in the region. The Maryland pharmacy is AIC’s sixth location from which the company dispenses essential medications and personalized care to patients across the United States with complex medical conditions like immune deficiency diseases.

The newly opened pharmacy is strategically positioned and designed to cater to the unique needs of patients and providers in the Mid-Atlantic. With a firm commitment to elevating the patient experience, AIC aims to make medications and home infusion services more accessible to those in need of care solutions.

“We are thrilled to open a pharmacy location in Maryland. This expansion is a testament to AIC’s unwavering dedication to our patients and our vision of providing best-in-class healthcare services with a personal touch. By opening this location, we aim to streamline the medication fulfillment process, enhance convenience, and ultimately improve the lives of our patients,” said Jud Hall, President at AIC.

With a focus on efficiency and compassion, AIC is committed to addressing the unique medication needs of each patient and fostering strong relationships with healthcare providers in the area. The fully operational pharmacy in Maryland has started dispensing its extensive inventory of prescription medications, over-the-counter products, and specialty medications to patients. The location utilizes cutting-edge technology and a team of highly skilled pharmacists and healthcare professionals to serve patients. The facility also features a state-of-the-art USP797-compliant cleanroom, which is critical to ensuring sterility and quality in the medications.

In recent months, AIC announced further expansion into the New England market and the grand reopening of a newly designed pharmacy in Valdosta, Georgia. AIC also made medications like GAMMAKED™ and LEQEMBI™ available to patients through its locations in Valdosta, Georgia; Birmingham, Alabama; Clinton, Mississippi; Panama City, Florida; and Dallas, Texas.

Physicians interested in AIC care services should contact their AIC representatives to get started or visit us at www.aiscaregroup.com/our-divisions/infusion-care/.

About AIS Healthcare

Advancing quality. Improving lives.

As the leading provider of targeted drug delivery and infusion care solutions, AIS Healthcare is committed to doing more of what matters. From pharmacies that put patient safety first to comprehensive services that enhance the entire care experience, we go beyond the expected in everything we do.

Learn more at aiscaregroup.com

